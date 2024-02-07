The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Las Vegas dealt messy weather as it welcomes Super Bowl crowds

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Messy weather welcomes Super Bowl fans to Las Vegas

Las Vegas is known for its desert climate, but people arriving for the Super Bowl are being greeted by wet weather in Nevada’s largest city. In the higher elevations north and west of Sin City, snow has been falling and creating dicey conditions. The weather should begin improving by Thursday night, with sunshine expected to return before the big game.

Where’s the stinky seaweed headed this year?

Last year, beachgoers in Florida were welcomed by tons of sargassum seaweed that had washed ashore. Researchers say they have an idea of where it is headed this year, noting that places in the eastern Caribbean Sea could start seeing it by late February or early March.

2024 starts with broken heat records

The numbers are in, and scientists say that the first month of 2024 was Earth’s warmest January on record. Ocean temperatures also broke records during January.

A New York man decided to take his truck for a joyride through the waves on a Florida beach and ended up in handcuffs.

