Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Weather News
Published

The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Las Vegas dealt messy weather as it welcomes Super Bowl crowds

Start your day with the latest weather news – The storm system that swept through California on Wednesday is bringing more unsettled weather to the Southwest, including Las Vegas as football fans arrive in Sin City.

By Aaron Barker Source FOX Weather
FOX Weather has you covered with the breaking forecasts and weather news headlines for your Weather in America on Thursday, February 8, 2024. Get the latest from FOX Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin. 01:05

Weather in America: February 8, 2024

FOX Weather has you covered with the breaking forecasts and weather news headlines for your Weather in America on Thursday, February 8, 2024. Get the latest from FOX Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin.

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Messy weather welcomes Super Bowl fans to Las Vegas

Las Vegas is known for its desert climate, but people arriving for the Super Bowl are being greeted by wet weather in Nevada’s largest city. In the higher elevations north and west of Sin City, snow has been falling and creating dicey conditions. The weather should begin improving by Thursday night, with sunshine expected to return before the big game.

NFL fans can expect sunny skies with temperatures in the mid-50s on Sunday for the Super Bowl in Las Vegas.

(FOX Weather)

Where’s the stinky seaweed headed this year?

Last year, beachgoers in Florida were welcomed by tons of sargassum seaweed that had washed ashore. Researchers say they have an idea of where it is headed this year, noting that places in the eastern Caribbean Sea could start seeing it by late February or early March.

FILE - Monica Madrigal find her way out of the ocean through a thick raft of Sargassum seaweed that washed up on the seashore by the 71st Street area in Miami Beach Tuesday July 28, 2020. (Pedro Portal/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

FILE - Monica Madrigal find her way out of the ocean through a thick raft of Sargassum seaweed that washed up on the seashore by the 71st Street area in Miami Beach Tuesday July 28, 2020. (Pedro Portal/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

2024 starts with broken heat records

The numbers are in, and scientists say that the first month of 2024 was Earth’s warmest January on record. Ocean temperatures also broke records during January.

The red shows areas warmer than average for January 2024 while the blue shows colder than average. Average is 1991-2020. One degree Celsius is equal to 1.8 degrees Farenheit.

(Copernicus Climate Change Service/ECMWF / FOX Weather)

Watch this

A New York man decided to take his truck for a joyride through the waves on a Florida beach and ended up in handcuffs.

Bystander video and Volusia County Sheriff's Office body camera video shows a man accused of driving on the beach in New Smyrna Beach when the beach access was closed due to high surf.  02:35

Video: Truck driving into high surf on New Smyrna Beach

Bystander video and Volusia County Sheriff's Office body camera video shows a man accused of driving on the beach in New Smyrna Beach when the beach access was closed due to high surf. 

Before you go

Here are a few other stories we think would interest you.

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app. You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app, at foxweather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service.

It’s easy to share your weather photos and videos with us. Email them to weather@fox.com or add the hashtag #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.

Tags
Loading...