How many Super Bowl stadiums could California's recent atmospheric rivers fill?

By Scott Sistek Source FOX Weather
California's torrential February rains could fill over 35,000 Empire State Buildings

FOX Weather calculates some 9.7 trillion gallons of precipitation have fallen across California since the start of the month amid multiple atmospheric river storms.

LOS ANGELES – The relentless and torrential rains of multiple tropically-infused atmospheric rivers have brought so much precipitation to California since the start of February that it can be measured in trillions of gallons.

An estimated 9.7 trillion gallons, to be exact, according to FOX Weather calculations.

Santa Barbara County official shot drone video of where a cliff began to erode in Isla Vista, California, on Tuesday. 00:25

Drone video shows apartment units hanging after cliff erodes

Santa Barbara County official shot drone video of where a cliff began to erode in Isla Vista, California, on Tuesday.

Los Angeles received just over 8.5 inches of rain, with the latest storm that blew through since Sunday. Some mountainous areas receive over a foot of rain. The Bay Area wasn’t spared the heavy rains either, and feet of snow pummeled the Sierra Nevada. That's not even counting the atmospheric river that came through on Feb 1.

ATMOSPHERIC RIVER DRENCHES LOS ANGELES WITH RECORD-SETTING RAIN, BLASTS SIERRA WITH 160-MPH WIND

All told, using radar, satellite and surface observations, the entire state of California has averaged just under 3.5 inches of rain equivalent since Feb.1. Summing that amount of rainfall over California's expansive area up, you arrive at approximately 9.7 trillion gallons of water.

CA Rain Empire State Building

How much is 9.7 trillion gallons?

It would be enough to fill 14.7 million Olympic-sized swimming pools. It is almost enough to fill a pool for every Los Angeles metro area resident.

Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night - San Francisco 49ers

General view of the field after the Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night.

(Jeff Speer/Icon Sportswire)

What about a larger pool? If you are watching the Super Bowl this Sunday, gawk at the size of Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium. Now imagine 3,282 of those stadiums filled to the brim with this month's atmospheric river outputs.

CALIFORNIA’S ‘ARKSTORM’: HISTORIC 1000-YEAR FLOODS OF 1861-62 FEATURED 8 WEEKS OF ATMOSPHERIC RIVERS

What about an even larger ‘pool’?

The storms brought enough precipitation to fill Utah's Great Salt Lake and still have enough left over to fill another Great Salt Lake to 90% depth.

Great Salt Lake

SYRACUSE, UTAH - AUGUST 01: Clouds are reflected in the waters of the Great Salt Lake at Antelope Island on August 01, 2021 near Syracuse, Utah.

(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

Atmospheric rivers can carry as much water as 27 Mississippi Rivers -- these numbers help show just how much water that is.

WHAT IS AN ATMOSPHERIC RIVER?

Water-logged California has more rain is in the extended forecast for the middle of the month. 

