The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Historic wildfire rages on in Texas

It's Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, and it's Leap Day!

Deadly wildfires rage in Texas, Oklahoma

Historic wildfires in Texas and Oklahoma have torched more than 1 million acres, but some snow and less windy conditions could help provide firefighters with a bit of help on Thursday.

While snow accumulations won't amount to much more than an inch, the wind will die down, forecast to be around 10-15 mph throughout the day. This could provide some relief, but stronger winds and warmer temperatures are expected to return on Friday.

As of the last report, the Smokehouse Creek Fire, located in the Texas Panhandle, is the second-largest wildfire in the state's history, burning more than 850,000 acres with only 3% containment and prompting evacuations in its path. Hutchinson County officials said one person was killed and dozens of structures were damaged after flames erupted Monday.

California mountains prepare for up to 12 feet of snow

A crippling snowstorm begins Thursday in California's Sierra Nevada mountains, with up to 12 feet of snow possible at some of the highest peaks by the time the system moves out.

And while the snowfall totals may be threatening, winds of more than 100 mph are expected in some locations, leading to intense blizzard conditions.

The snowfall forecast for the mountains of California.

One small step for … Moon landers

Intuitive Machine’s Nova-C Moon lander Odysseus will go to sleep after operating on the lunar surface nearly a week after the private company returned the U.S. to the Moon for the first time since 1972. A photo taken on Tuesday showed Odysseus on the surface of the Moon.

Japan’s official space agency made a surprise announcement Tuesday that its moon lander survived a lunar night and is again communicating with operators. The Smart Lander for Investigating Moon mission, or SLIM for short, landed upside down on the Moon on Jan. 19 and, within a few weeks, entered a period without sunshine, where temperatures dropped to more than -200 degrees.

