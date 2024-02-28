Search
The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Historic wildfire rages on in Texas

Start your day with the latest weather news – Wildfires in Texas and Oklahoma have scorched more than 1 million acres. Plus, California's Sierra Nevada mountains will begin to see snow on Thursday in what could amount to nearly 12 feet by the time the system moves out this weekend.

By Heather Brinkmann
Weather in America: February 29, 2024

FOX Weather has you covered with the breaking forecasts and weather news headlines for your Weather in America on Thursday, February 29, 2024.

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, and it's Leap Day! Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Deadly wildfires rage in Texas, Oklahoma

Historic wildfires in Texas and Oklahoma have torched more than 1 million acres, but some snow and less windy conditions could help provide firefighters with a bit of help on Thursday. 

While snow accumulations won't amount to much more than an inch, the wind will die down, forecast to be around 10-15 mph throughout the day. This could provide some relief, but stronger winds and warmer temperatures are expected to return on Friday.

As of the last report, the Smokehouse Creek Fire, located in the Texas Panhandle, is the second-largest wildfire in the state's history, burning more than 850,000 acres with only 3% containment and prompting evacuations in its path. Hutchinson County officials said one person was killed and dozens of structures were damaged after flames erupted Monday.

    Greenville Fire-Rescue said it had deployed teams in Canadian and Wheeler in the Panhandle, and were "proud to have the capabilities and training to help other communities in their time of need." (Greenville Fire-Rescue)

    Greenville Fire-Rescue said it had deployed teams in Canadian and Wheeler in the Panhandle, and were "proud to have the capabilities and training to help other communities in their time of need." (Greenville Fire-Rescue)

    Before and after satellite photos of Fritch followed by a closeup of a neighborhood before and after images. (Satellite image ©2024 Maxar Technologies)

  • The Smokehouse Creek Fire burns in Hutchinson County, Texas on February 27, 2024. The 200,000-acre firing is burning out of control.
    The Smokehouse Creek Fire burns in Hutchinson County, Texas on February 27, 2024. The 200,000-acre firing is burning out of control. (Image: Texas A&amp;M Forest Service) ( )

  • Smoke fills the sky near Canadian, Texas. Feb. 27, 2024.
    Smoke fills the sky near Canadian, Texas. Feb. 27, 2024. ( Chad Casey via Storyful)

  • Photos show smoke from the Smokehouse Creek Fire burning in the Texas Panhandle on February 27, 2024.
    Photos show smoke from the Smokehouse Creek Fire burning in the Texas Panhandle on February 27, 2024. (Photo: Flower Mound Fire Department) ( )

  • Photos show smoke from the Smokehouse Creek Fire burning in the Texas Panhandle on February 27, 2024.
    Photos show smoke from the Smokehouse Creek Fire burning in the Texas Panhandle on February 27, 2024. (Photo: Flower Mound Fire Department) ( )

California mountains prepare for up to 12 feet of snow

A crippling snowstorm begins Thursday in California's Sierra Nevada mountains, with up to 12 feet of snow possible at some of the highest peaks by the time the system moves out. 

And while the snowfall totals may be threatening, winds of more than 100 mph are expected in some locations, leading to intense blizzard conditions. 

The snowfall forecast for the mountains of California.
(FOX Weather)

 

One small step for … Moon landers

Intuitive Machine’s Nova-C Moon lander Odysseus will go to sleep after operating on the lunar surface nearly a week after the private company returned the U.S. to the Moon for the first time since 1972. A photo taken on Tuesday showed Odysseus on the surface of the Moon

This image taken on February 27, 2024 when flight controllers commanded Odysseus to capture a new image using its narrow-field-of-view camera.

(Intuitive Machines)

Japan’s official space agency made a surprise announcement Tuesday that its moon lander survived a lunar night and is again communicating with operators. The Smart Lander for Investigating Moon mission, or SLIM for short, landed upside down on the Moon on Jan. 19 and, within a few weeks, entered a period without sunshine, where temperatures dropped to more than -200 degrees.

What's next for exploration of Earth's only natural satellite. 02:02

See what's new in the journey to reach the Moon

What's next for exploration of Earth's only natural satellite.

