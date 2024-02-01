The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: South faces flood threat while West braces for another assault

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Friday, Feb. 2, 2024 – Groundhog Day. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

South faces soaking rain for Mardi Gras parades

Just as Mardi Gras festivities begin to pick up, parts of the South will have to deal with heavy rain that will likely lead to flooding. The heavy rain begins in Texas and moves east through the weekend. The worst of the weather is expected Saturday, with a Level 2 out of 4 flood threat stretching from Houston to New Orleans and north into Arkansas.

The excessive rainfall outlook for the South during the weekend.

(FOX Weather)



Another atmospheric river takes aim at West

There will be little time for California to dry out before the next atmospheric river storm brings another round of heavy rain and mountain snow to the region. Already, forecasters have highlighted a serious risk of flooding for the Santa Barbara area on Sunday. That area expands south into Los Angeles on Monday.

The excessive rainfall outlook for California on Sunday.

(FOX Weather)



Punxsutawney Phil isn’t alone

It’s Groundhog Day. Thousands of people have descended on Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, to see what a groundhog named Phil has to say about winter’s end. However, he’s not the only prognosticating rodent in the game.

