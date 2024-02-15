The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Both coasts of US face stormy weather

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, and National Caregivers Day. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

1 storm down, 1 to go for East Coast

A pair of quick-moving systems is bringing winter weather to the East Coast of the U.S. just days after a deadly nor’easter hammered the Northeast. People in New York and New England picked up a few inches of snow overnight, which will taper off as Friday progresses. Meanwhile, the second storm is dumping snow from Missouri to the mid-Atlantic through Saturday morning.

The snowfall forecast for the northern tier of the U.S. through Sunday.

(FOX Weather)



More storms take aim at California

Friday will be a relatively quiet day for most of California before another in a series of storms targeting the West Coast arrives Saturday. Flooding is likely along the Northern California coast. That threat will move south through the weekend and eventually arrive in Los Angeles by early next week.

The excessive rainfall forecast for Northern California on Saturday.

(FOX Weather)



Dying El Niño could bring heat to parts of US this spring

El Niño is on its way out, but the impacts of it will be felt through the spring, according to an outlook from NOAA. That will likely mean above-average temperatures for the northern tier of the U.S. and wet weather for the Southeast between March and May.

