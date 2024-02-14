The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: California braces for parade of storms

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, and National Wisconsin Day. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Parade of storms aimed at California again

California hasn’t had much time to dry out and recover from deadly storms that hit the state last week. Now, forecasters are already sounding the alarm about a new series of storms that is headed for the state. The first arrived Wednesday, but a much more powerful one is expected to hit Saturday. That one will be followed by another one early next week.

The excessive rainfall outlook for California for Saturday.

(FOX Weather)



Quick-moving systems bringing more snow to Northeast

A deadly nor’easter that buried parts of the Northeast and New England with heavy snow is being followed by a couple of quick-moving storms. Thursday starts with snow falling in the Great Lakes, but that will spread into the Northeast by the afternoon. Another snowstorm will race out of the Midwest and toward the Interstate 95 corridor on Friday.

Minneapolis measured 6.9 inches of snow from this system on Wednesday, a daily record for Feb. 14. Before that, Minneapolis had only picked up 7.3 inches of snow over the entire winter, which means it saw nearly as much snow on Valentine's Day as it had previously received all season.

The snow forecast for the Northeast.

(FOX Weather)



2024 could top 2023 as world’s hottest year on record

Only two months into the new year, and heat records are already being broken. Analysis by NOAA repeated research by European scientists that the first month of 2024 was the world’s warmest January on record. NOAA added that there’s already a chance that 2024 could become the globe’s hottest year on record, which would break the record just set in 2023.

