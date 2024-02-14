Rope found tied around dead North Atlantic right whale's tail was from Maine, NOAA says

NOAA Fisheries announced that they determined that the rope found wrapped around the tail of a North Atlantic right whale that washed up on a Martha’s Vineyard beach originated from Maine.

NOAA Fisheries said it was notified in January that a dead female right whale was located near Joseph Sylvia State Beach in Edgartown, Massachusetts.

Scientists at the New England Aquarium’s Anderson Cabot Center for Ocean Life reviewed images of the dead North Atlantic right whale and identified it as whale #5120 based on clear matching features.

NOAA said the dead right whale, the only known calf of Squilla (#3720), was born during the 2021 calving season.

Some of the rope was collected and turned over to NOAA’s Office of Law Enforcement, which was then examined.

A necropsy was also completed on whale #5120 on Feb. 1, and experts confirmed a "chronic entanglement, with rope deeply embedded in the tail, and thin body condition."

The necropsy didn’t show any signs of blunt force trauma.

On Wednesday, NOAA said they determined where the rope came from after investigating the gear found tied around the whale’s tail.

"Based upon our analysis of the gear, including the purple markings on the rope recovered from North Atlantic right whale #5120, NOAA Fisheries has concluded that the rope is consistent with the rope used in Maine state water trap/pot buoy lines," NOAA said.

NOAA said that as of Wednesday, the full necropsy results are still pending and the NOAA Office of Law Enforcement investigation is still open.

North Atlantic right whales approaching extinction

The North Atlantic right whale species is "approaching extinction," NOAA says, with around 360 remaining, including less than 70 reproductively active females.

An Unusual Mortality Event for the North Atlantic right whale has been ongoing since 2017, and this whale is the 37th documented death. However, research shows that only about one-third of right whale deaths are documented.