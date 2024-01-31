Search
Earth & Space
Published

Right whale found dead near Martha’s Vineyard beach as species 'approaches extinction'

An Unusual Mortality Event for the North Atlantic right whale has been ongoing since 2017, and this whale is the 37th documented death. But preliminary observations showed the presence of rope around and embedded in the whale’s tail.

By Steven Yablonski Source FOX Weather
NOAA Fisheries reports there are only around 360 North Atlantic right whales left in existence. Two new calves were recently spotted off the Florida coast. (Video from January 2024)

Right whale calves spotted off the Florida coast

NOAA Fisheries reports there are only around 360 North Atlantic right whales left in existence. Two new calves were recently spotted off the Florida coast. (Video from January 2024)

EDGARTOWN, Mass. – A young North Atlantic right whale was found dead off a Martha’s Vineyard beach in Massachusetts over the weekend as the number of the endangered species continues to decline and is "approaching extinction."

Deceased female North Atlantic right whale. Credit: Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute/Michael Moore. Taken under NOAA Permit # 24359.

Deceased female North Atlantic right whale. Credit: Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute/Michael Moore. Taken under NOAA Permit # 24359.

(NOAA)

NOAA said its fisheries division was notified Sunday that a dead female right whale was located near Joseph Sylvia State Beach in Edgartown.

The International Fund for Animal Welfare, an organization that responds to stranded marine mammals on Cape Cod and the south coast of Massachusetts, as well as the Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head (Aquinnah) were able to secure the whale, NOAA Fisheries said. And preliminary observations showed the presence of rope around and embedded in the whale’s tail.

Close up of the tailstock anchored with a black towing strap used to pull the whale out of the surf for further documentation. Above the strap, rope cuts were made by law enforcement officials to remove a portion of the entangling rope for further analysis. However, rope is still present, deeply embedded in the wounds on the tailstock that officials were unable to remove. Necropsy teams will continue to collect gear as it becomes accessible to do so. Credit: Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution/Michael Moore NOAA Permit # 24359

Close up of the tailstock anchored with a black towing strap used to pull the whale out of the surf for further documentation. Above the strap, rope cuts were made by law enforcement officials to remove a portion of the entangling rope for further analysis. However, rope is still present, deeply embedded in the wounds on the tailstock that officials were unable to remove. Necropsy teams will continue to collect gear as it becomes accessible to do so. Credit: Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution/Michael Moore NOAA Permit # 24359

(NOAA)

NOAA said the whale was female, but because of the animal’s position, it couldn’t be identified. However, it was estimated that the dead right whale was a juvenile due to its size.

Close up of ventral surface of whale and tail stock, in surf, showing rope going across and under whale and snarl of rope emerging from injury at tail stock. Credit: Woods Hole Oceanorgraphic Institution/Michael Moore NOAA Permit # 24359

Close up of ventral surface of whale and tail stock, in surf, showing rope going across and under whale and snarl of rope emerging from injury at tail stock. Credit: Woods Hole Oceanorgraphic Institution/Michael Moore NOAA Permit # 24359

(NOAA)

Some of the rope was collected by state law enforcement, and it was then turned over to NOAA’s Office of Law Enforcement, where it will be examined by gear experts.

In addition, NOAA said authorized members of the National Marine Mammal Stranding Response Network will perform a necropsy (an animal autopsy) to investigate the whale’s cause of death.

North Atlantic right whales approaching extinction

North Atlantic right whale critical habitat map

North Atlantic right whale critical habitat map

(NOAA)

The North Atlantic right whale species is "approaching extinction," NOAA says, with around 360 remaining, including less than 70 reproductively active females.

An Unusual Mortality Event for the North Atlantic right whale has been ongoing since 2017, and this whale is the 37th documented death. But research shows that only about one-third of right whale deaths are documented.

As less than 350 North Atlantic Right Whales remain, The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration fisheries are working on solutions to save the endangered species while keeping the fishing industry profitable. FOX Weather’s Katie Byrne with more on the efforts. (Video from 2022) 01:52

NOAA looks to protect the endangered North Atlantic Right Whale

As less than 350 North Atlantic Right Whales remain, The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration fisheries are working on solutions to save the endangered species while keeping the fishing industry profitable. FOX Weather's Katie Byrne with more on the efforts. (Video from 2022)

The main threats to the North Atlantic right whale are entanglements in fishing gear and vessel strikes. NOAA said climate change is also affecting "every aspect of their survival."

