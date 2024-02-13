Search
The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: More snow coming to Northeast on heels of nor’easter

Start your day with the latest weather news – The Northeast won’t have to wait long for another winter storm. This one will start in the central U.S. before bringing several inches of snow to areas that were already hit by a nor’easter this week.

By Aaron Barker Source FOX Weather
FOX Weather has you covered with the breaking forecasts and weather news headlines for your Weather in America on Wednesday, February 14, 2024. Get the latest from FOX Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin. 00:36

Weather in America: February 14, 2024

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024. Happy Valentine's Day! Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Another snowstorm looms for Northeast

Hot on the heels of a deadly nor’easter that dumped heavy snow on the Northeast and New England on Tuesday, another winter storm will bring more snow to the region later this week. The storm will start Wednesday in the central U.S., where several inches of snow are expected to fall from South Dakota to parts of the Midwest. It arrives in the Northeast by Thursday night.

The snowfall forecast for the northern tier of the U.S. through Sunday.
(FOX Weather)

 

California faces another parade of storms

California is preparing for yet another series of atmospheric river storms after record rainfall and deadly storms last week that left homes dangling on the edge of a cliff in Dana Point. The first arrives Wednesday with rain and snow stretching from Washington state down to San Francisco. The more powerful storm arrives Saturday.

A series of storms is taking aim at California.
(FOX Weather)

 

Greenland is turning green for first time in thousands of years

Greenland is starting to live up to its name after being covered with ice for thousands of years. Scientists say ice is melting and leading to "shrubification." The culprit is climate change, according to scientists who say temperatures on the world’s largest island have been warming twice as much as the rest of the world since the 1970s.

TOPSHOT - This picture shows the village of Ittoqqortoormiit in Scoresby Fjord, on August 15, 2023. The French National Centre for Scientific Research is undertaking an expedition to explore Greenland's isolated fjords, the planet's largest fjord system, which remains vastly understudied. The expedition, arranged by the volunteer-run French initiative Greenlandia, is dedicated to understanding the climate change's effects on Scoresby Fjord and its inhabitants. (Photo by Olivier MORIN / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER MORIN/AFP via Getty Images)

(OLIVIER MORIN/AFP / Getty Images)

El Niño had an impact on the production of all those beautiful flowers being given to sweethearts on Valentine’s Day. Here’s how.

Meteomatics North America CEO Paul Walsh joined FOX Weather on Sunday to talk about how El Nino has impacted flower production here and abroad ahead of Valentine’s Day. 03:05

How El Nino is impacting flower production ahead of Valentine's Day

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app.

