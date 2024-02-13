The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: More snow coming to Northeast on heels of nor’easter

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024. Happy Valentine's Day! Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Another snowstorm looms for Northeast

Hot on the heels of a deadly nor’easter that dumped heavy snow on the Northeast and New England on Tuesday, another winter storm will bring more snow to the region later this week. The storm will start Wednesday in the central U.S., where several inches of snow are expected to fall from South Dakota to parts of the Midwest. It arrives in the Northeast by Thursday night.

The snowfall forecast for the northern tier of the U.S. through Sunday.

California faces another parade of storms

California is preparing for yet another series of atmospheric river storms after record rainfall and deadly storms last week that left homes dangling on the edge of a cliff in Dana Point. The first arrives Wednesday with rain and snow stretching from Washington state down to San Francisco. The more powerful storm arrives Saturday.

A series of storms is taking aim at California.

Greenland is turning green for first time in thousands of years

Greenland is starting to live up to its name after being covered with ice for thousands of years. Scientists say ice is melting and leading to "shrubification." The culprit is climate change, according to scientists who say temperatures on the world’s largest island have been warming twice as much as the rest of the world since the 1970s.

El Niño had an impact on the production of all those beautiful flowers being given to sweethearts on Valentine’s Day. Here’s how.

