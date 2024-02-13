Greenland's ice sheet is melting, turning country green again for first time in thousands of years

The question, "Why is Iceland green and Greenland icy?" may be a thing of the past, according to new research. Greenland is, in fact, turning green.

"Besides the vastly decreased ice cover (by 11,083 square miles), we find a doubling in total areal coverage of vegetation and a quadrupling in wetlands coverage," wrote authors of the research published Tuesday in the journal Nature.

All that change has been just in the past 30 years. Scientists call it "shrubification."

ANCIENT ‘ZOMBIE’ VIRUSES MAY THREATEN HUMANS DUE TO MELTING PERMAFROST

Climate change is warming the Arctic

The driving force is that the Arctic, especially Greenland, has been warming twice as much as the rest of the world since the 1970s, the authors pointed out. Air temperatures (annual average) rose by 4.89 degrees from the period from 1979-2000 to 2007-2012.

"More extremes of temperature and precipitation are expected in the near future as Greenland’s climate resilience decreases and non-linear land-climate system feedbacks develop, including soil development and vegetation change, land surface albedo (reflection) change, and permafrost degradation," said the study.

More of the Sun’s energy is absorbed by the darker rock, soil and water in the form of heat. That energy used to be reflected back to space by the light ice and snow cover.

GRAVITY-WEAKENING MELTING ICE IN GREENLAND TO RAISE GLOBAL SEA LEVELS BY NEARLY A FOOT, STUDY SAYS

In terms of feedback, this relationship changes the energy balance on the surface and microclimatology. For example:

Ice sheets and glaciers melt.

The flowing water erodes rock, which eventually becomes soil, and permafrost melts, which frees up more soil for more plants.

Arctic soils release greenhouse gases that are trapped in the permafrost.

Microbes become active with the warmth, break down organic matter and fertilize the soil.

The study points to an increase in days above 42.8 degrees as the tipping point.

GREENLAND GLACIER MELTING FASTER THAN PREVIOUSLY THOUGHT: HERE'S WHAT THAT MEANS FOR FUTURE SEA-LEVEL RISE

Greenland was once very green

Researchers took samples of permafrost deep in the Earth to find that Greenland was almost ice-free for periods between 2.6 million years ago to 11,700 years ago. Ice was at 10% of its current volume.

ARCTIC WARMING 4 TIMES FASTER THAN THE REST OF THE WORLD

Why is Greenland icy and not green?

About 80% of the largest island in the world is covered by glaciers. Only 10%-14% of Iceland is covered, according to IcelandDiscover.is. The site says that a thousand years ago, when Vikings landed on Greenland, it was warmer and probably greener than it is today.

But, credit goes to explorer Erik the Red, who found Greenland after Iceland kicked him out after a murderous spree.

"Erik the Red wanted more people to settle there, so thought if it had a pleasant-sounding name, people would be more likely to move there," explains the site.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Vikings did settle on the island. The site points to a few unfortunate events that led them to depart. First, a volcanic eruption dropped Greenland's temperature in the 14th century. Then, demand for the big export, walrus ivory, dropped in Europe thanks to the Plague. And Africa's elephant ivory became the new craze as trade routes opened.

Icelandic folklore claims that a man from Norway arrived on the island. His daughter drowned on the trip, and then his livestock died over the winter. Depressed, he climbed a mountain and saw a fjord full of icebergs. He went back to Norway and told of his Iceland adventure, and the name stuck, according to Discover Iceland.