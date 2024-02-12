Search
The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Major snowstorm to bring plowable snow to Northeast on Tuesday

Start your day with the latest weather news – Millions are under winter weather alerts on Tuesday as the Northeast and New England are hit by a powerful nor'easter barreling through the region.

By Heather Brinkmann Source FOX Weather
Weather in America: February 13, 2024

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Nor'easter threatens millions for morning commute

A nor'easter is barreling into the Northeast, putting millions under winter storm alerts as some major cities could see up to a foot of snow

Areas from the mid-Atlantic through southern New England could see disrupted travel for their morning commute, and major airports could see delays and cancellations as snow continues to fall.

Major cities like New York and Boston could see upwards of a half-foot of snow, while some communities might approach double-digit snowfall totals.

The storm will move quickly through the Northeast and New England on Tuesday before exiting late Tuesday. 

Northeast snowfall forecast for Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024.
Geomagnetic storm could create vivid Northern Lights

A vivid Northern Lights display could be in store for parts of the Upper Midwest and northern U.S. early this week.

NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center issued a Geomagnetic Storm Watch through Wednesday after a Coronal Mass Ejection was observed sending plasma toward Earth.

What is an aurora? The northern lights explained

‘Twisters’ to be released this summer

If you were more invested in the commercials rather than the actual Super Bowl this weekend, you may have seen the new trailer for "Twisters." 

While the movie won't have the iconic Helen Hunt or the late Bill Paxton, actors Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar Jones are thought to have significant roles and were spotted around Oklahoma when the movie was being filmed. 

"Twisters" will hit theaters on July 19.

'Twisters' movie expected to be released in summer 2024

