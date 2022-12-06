The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Risk of flooding exists for South today

Welcome to the new Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2022, and there are only 24 days left in the year.

Parts of South face flood threat today

Round after round of rain has moved across parts of the South this week, and it is expected to continue falling Wednesday. A swath from Oklahoma to Tennessee has the potential to see some flash flooding during the day, according to the FOX Forecast Center. A broad area of the South, from Oklahoma to West Virginia, could see up to 3 inches of rain by Friday. Isolated areas of Missouri, Arkansas, Tennessee and Kentucky could see as much as 5 inches of rain.

The flash flood outlook for the South.

Rain impacting I-95 corridor

After a fairly sloppy Tuesday evening, much of the Interstate 95 corridor will see rain again Wednesday. The morning commute will likely be wet for much of Maine, while lunchtime will be damp for the New York City tri-state area. Rain is expected to taper off by the late afternoon.

The rainfall forecast for the Northeast through Wednesday.

Weather Pic of the Day: Mauna Loa eruption

FOX Weather field producer Jamie Brennan snapped some fantastic pictures while working with FOX Weather correspondent Max Gorden, covering the eruption of Mauna Loa in Hawaii this week.

Peep the ‘cold full moon’ tonight

The final full moon of 2022 happens tonight. Known as the "cold full moon," the "long night moon" or the "moon before yule," it'll be at its fullest at 11 p.m. EST. According to NASA, the moon will be above the horizon longer than at other times of the year. There are also several other astronomical events happening in December. We've got the list here.

‘A date which will live in infamy’

Today marks the 81st anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, which propelled the U.S. into World War II. President Franklin Delano Roosevelt called Dec. 7, 1941, "a date which will live in infamy." In the days that followed the attack, the government locked down weather information amid fear that the data could fall into enemy hands. Daily weather maps were still maintained by the U.S. Weather Bureau, but they weren't released for seven days. Read all about the restrictions that lasted for nearly two years here.

