Weather News
The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Risk of flooding exists for South today

Start your day with the latest weather news – soaking rains continue in the South, wet weather along I-95, the cold full moon and Pearl Harbor.

Southern soaker poses multiday flash flood threat

The soggy pattern that has set up this week will remain in place, setting the stage for multiple rounds of additional rain to soak the South. Up to 5 inches of rain is possible through Friday along a line from Oklahoma to Tennessee and Kentucky.

Welcome to the new Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2022, and there are only 24 days left in the year.

Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Parts of South face flood threat today

Round after round of rain has moved across parts of the South this week, and it is expected to continue falling Wednesday. A swath from Oklahoma to Tennessee has the potential to see some flash flooding during the day, according to the FOX Forecast Center. A broad area of the South, from Oklahoma to West Virginia, could see up to 3 inches of rain by Friday. Isolated areas of Missouri, Arkansas, Tennessee and Kentucky could see as much as 5 inches of rain.

The flash flood outlook for the South.
(FOX Weather)

 

Rain impacting I-95 corridor

After a fairly sloppy Tuesday evening, much of the Interstate 95 corridor will see rain again Wednesday. The morning commute will likely be wet for much of Maine, while lunchtime will be damp for the New York City tri-state area. Rain is expected to taper off by the late afternoon.

The rainfall forecast for the Northeast through Wednesday.
(FOX Weather)

 

Weather Pic of the Day: Mauna Loa eruption

FOX Weather field producer Jamie Brennan snapped some fantastic pictures while working with FOX Weather correspondent Max Gorden, covering the eruption of Mauna Loa in Hawaii this week. Want to be featured here? It’s easy to share your weather photos and videos with us. Email them to weather@fox.com or add the hashtag #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.

Lava and smoke are seen spewing from Manua Loa in Hawaii during an eruption in December 2022.

(Jamie Brennan / FOX Weather)

Peep the ‘cold full moon’ tonight

The final full moon of 2022 happens tonight. Known as the "cold full moon," the "long night moon" or the "moon before yule," it'll be at its fullest at 11 p.m. EST. According to NASA, the moon will be above the horizon longer than at other times of the year. There are also several other astronomical events happening in December. We've got the list here.

The Cold Moon rises at sunset behind Monte Prena Mountain in Gran Sasso National Park in Italy, on December 19, 2021. The Cold Moon is the last full moon of the year.

The cold moon rises at sunset behind Monte Prena Mountain in Gran Sasso National Park in Italy, on December 19, 2021. The cold moon is the last full moon of the year. (Photo by Lorenzo Di Cola/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

‘A date which will live in infamy’

Today marks the 81st anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, which propelled the U.S. into World War II. President Franklin Delano Roosevelt called Dec. 7, 1941, "a date which will live in infamy." In the days that followed the attack, the government locked down weather information amid fear that the data could fall into enemy hands. Daily weather maps were still maintained by the U.S. Weather Bureau, but they weren't released for seven days. Read all about the restrictions that lasted for nearly two years here.

Pearl Harbor attacks led to weather data ban

Once the ban took effect, weather information broadcasted on the radio would be limited to severe weather bulletins. Restrictions were kept in place until October of 1943. 

Do you still need a weather fix? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app, and watch FOX Weather wherever you go with the FOX Weather app, foxweather.com/live or your favorite streaming service.

