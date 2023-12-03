The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Winter storm dumps snow in New England as more rain soaks Northwest

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Monday, Dec. 4, 2023, and there are only 27 days left in the year. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

New England winter storm creates challenging morning commute

A winter storm is dumping snow across northern New England to kick off the new workweek, leading to snow-covered roads for the Monday morning commute. This is the same system that brought widespread rain and a few severe thunderstorms to the mid-Atlantic and Northeast on Sunday. The highest elevations of Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine could pick up 6 to 12 inches of heavy, wet snow before the winter weather comes to an end later Monday. According to PowerOutage.US, more than 18,000 people in the region were without power as of early Monday as the weight of the wet snow brought down tree branches and power lines in some areas.

Winter weather alerts are in effect across northern New England.

(FOX Weather)



Atmospheric river storm slams Northwest with flooding rain, mountain snow

The Pacific Northwest is on alert for potential flooding and avalanches as a series of atmospheric river storms slam the region with heavy rain and high-mountain snow this week. Flood Watches are in effect along the Interstate 5 corridor in western Washington and western Oregon through Wednesday. The Seattle and Portland, Oregon, metro areas could see an additional 3-5 inches of rain, leading to flooding potential on multiple rivers across the region and areas of urban flooding closer to the city centers.

Additional rainfall forecast through Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



Another geomagnetic storm could create Northern Lights displays

A series of eruptions from the Sun continue to send plasma blasting toward Earth, causing NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) to issue another Geomagnetic Storm Watch and creating vivid Northern Lights displays across parts of the U.S. The SWPC issued a moderate G2 Geomagnetic Storm Watch for Monday, with minor G1 levels likely to continue through Tuesday, according to NOAA. The SWPC Aurora dashboard shows the potential to see the Northern Lights as far south as northern Iowa, southern Wisconsin, southern Michigan and northern New York on Monday night.

The Aurora forecast for Monday night, Dec. 4, 2023.

(NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center)



Watch this:

Photos and videos showed snow blanketing parts of southern Germany, where travel was ground to a halt due to the inclement weather. Nearly 17 inches of snow fell in some parts of the Munich area, according to the German Weather Service.

Before you go

Here are a few other stories you might find interesting.

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app. You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app, at foxweather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service.

It’s easy to share your weather photos and videos with us. Email them to weather@fox.com or add the hashtag #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.