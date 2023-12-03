New England winter storm could snarl travel, knock out power as heavy snow piles up Sunday into Monday

BANGOR, Maine – As periods of rain create a soggy end to the weekend across the mid-Atlantic and Northeast, the same system will become a fairly impactful winter storm for northern New England into the start of the workweek.

Where are snow, rain falling right now?

Periods of rain are sweeping through the mid-Atlantic and Northeast from southwest to northeast. Isolated severe thunderstorms are possible over parts of western Pennsylvania and southwestern New York.

As the precipitation arrives in northern New England on Sunday afternoon, heavy, wet snow will overspread the region through Sunday night and into Monday morning.

A three-hour radar loop showing where rain (green) and snow (blue) are ongoing. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings are indicated in yellow. Tornado Warnings are indicated in red, while Tornado Warnings with a confirmed tornado are indicated in purple. Flash Flood Warnings are indicated in green, while Flash Flood Emergencies are indicated in pink.

Where are winter weather alerts in effect?

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are posted for most of Maine and New Hampshire, the Green Mountains of Vermont and portions of the Adirondacks and St. Lawrence Valley of northern New York.

The National Weather Service said the winter weather alerts are in effect from Sunday afternoon through Monday morning in many areas, except in Maine, where they'll remain in effect until Monday evening.

Winter weather alerts are in effect across northern New England.

Rough Monday morning commute expected

The heaviest snow will fall from Sunday night into Monday morning for much of the region, which could snarl travel for the Monday morning commute in cities such as Augusta and Bangor in Maine, Berlin and Conway in New Hampshire and Montpelier and St. Johnsbury in Vermont.

The FOX Weather Futuretrack for the time shown in the upper-left banner.

How much snow will fall?

Most areas under Winter Weather Advisories in coastal Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont and northern New York are expected to pick up anywhere from 2 to 6 inches of heavy, wet snow through Monday morning.

Between 5 and 10 inches of heavy, wet snow is predicted for the areas under Winter Storm Warnings in Maine and northern portions of New Hampshire, Vermont and New York. The higher elevations will see the highest snowfall totals from this winter storm.

Snowfall forecast through Monday, Dec. 4, 2023.

Scattered power outages possible

The snow will be heavy and wet, making it more difficult to shovel and adding increased stress to trees and power lines, creating a threat of scattered power outages.

