The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: More massive waves bound for California coast

Start your day with the latest weather news – Massive swells chomped at the California coast on Thursday, causing damage and prompting evacuations. More big waves are expected this weekend.

By Aaron Barker Source FOX Weather
A series of storms is impacting the West Coast, with the next storm this weekend. Each will bring a threat for flash flooding, but the overall threat appears low at this time. 01:18

Parade of storms continue to blast California

A series of storms is impacting the West Coast, with the next storm this weekend. Each will bring a threat for flash flooding, but the overall threat appears low at this time.

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Friday, Dec. 29, 2023, and there are only two days left in the year. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Monster waves cause damage, injuries in California

A powerful storm has stirred up the Pacific Ocean, sending massive waves slamming into the California coast. The result was damage up and down the shore Thursday, along with some injuries and evacuations. Eight people were injured during a chaotic scene when a monster wave crashed ashore in Ventura County. More waves are set to arrive at Golden State beaches this weekend.

    A 20 foot swell dwarfing the Ventura Pier. (NWS Los Angeles)

  Men watch from a balcony in Faria Beach as huge waves crash on the shore Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023 in Ventura, CA.
    Men watch from a balcony in Faria Beach as huge waves crash on the shore Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023 in Ventura, CA.  (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)

    Rio Del Mar Esplanade and Seacliff Beach are buried under debris. (@CHPscrz via X)

    Rio Del Mar Esplanade and Seacliff Beach are buried under debris. (@CHPscrz via X)

    Rio Del Mar Esplanade and Seacliff Beach are buried under debris. (@CHPscrz via X)

    The City of Santa Cruz closed the wharf, several beaches and a cliff walk due to the pounding surf. (City of Santa Cruz)

    The City of Santa Cruz closed the wharf, several beaches and a cliff walk due to the pounding surf. (City of Santa Cruz)

    The City of Santa Cruz closed the wharf, several beaches and a cliff walk due to the pounding surf. (City of Santa Cruz)

    The City of Santa Cruz closed the wharf, several beaches and a cliff walk due to the pounding surf. (City of Santa Cruz)

    Road crews in Santa Cruz County had to plow debris off of the Pacific Coast Highway after massive waves hit the coast. (@CaltransD5 via X)

    High swells nearly topping the pier in Capitola, California. (@GaryLeeDance via X)

South’s year-end cold snap arrives

Much of the Southeast U.S. is waking up to temperatures in the 30s Friday, but it’s just the beginning of a stretch of cold days as 2024 approaches. In addition, there’s a chance some places in Tennessee, Alabama and Georgia could see some snow tonight. It shouldn’t amount to much, though.

Temperatures in the Southeast will be below average on Friday.
(FOX Weather)

 

Watch this

A powerful storm called Gerrit in England made landing at an airport in London a tricky affair.

An American Airlines pilot landed in strong winds from Storm Gerrit at London Heathrow Airport. (Video: Big Jet TV/LOCAL NEWS X /TMX) 00:56

Jet makes harrowing landing at Heathrow Airport in strong winds from Storm Gerrit

An American Airlines pilot landed in strong winds from Storm Gerrit at London Heathrow Airport. (Video: Big Jet TV/LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)

Before you go

Here are a few other stories you might find interesting.

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app. You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app, at foxweather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service.

It’s easy to share your weather photos and videos with us. Email them to weather@fox.com or add the hashtag #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.

