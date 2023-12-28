The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: More massive waves bound for California coast

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Friday, Dec. 29, 2023, and there are only two days left in the year. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

Monster waves cause damage, injuries in California

A powerful storm has stirred up the Pacific Ocean, sending massive waves slamming into the California coast. The result was damage up and down the shore Thursday, along with some injuries and evacuations. Eight people were injured during a chaotic scene when a monster wave crashed ashore in Ventura County. More waves are set to arrive at Golden State beaches this weekend.

South’s year-end cold snap arrives

Much of the Southeast U.S. is waking up to temperatures in the 30s Friday, but it’s just the beginning of a stretch of cold days as 2024 approaches. In addition, there’s a chance some places in Tennessee, Alabama and Georgia could see some snow tonight. It shouldn’t amount to much, though.

Temperatures in the Southeast will be below average on Friday.

Watch this

A powerful storm called Gerrit in England made landing at an airport in London a tricky affair.

