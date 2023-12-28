Watch: Dramatic rescue of 2 off sunken yacht during deadly Australian storms

LABRADOR, Queensland – Amid the treacherous storms that hit Australia's Gold Coast over Christmas weekend, a dramatic rescue mission was carried out to save two people from a sinking yacht.

Gold Coast Water Police released footage of the rescue undertaken on Christmas night as officers responded to calls for assistance during the severe storms in Queensland.

Queensland Police said officers were conducting welfare check patrols near Crab Island and South Stradbroke Island about 10 p.m. before they were alerted to the partially capsized yacht with two people still onboard.

Lightning illuminated the night sky as the bodycam footage showed the individuals being assisted off their yacht onto a water police vessel. They were later transported to shore in Labrador. No injuries were reported.

Multiple marine warnings for wind and high surf were in place during the multi-day storm event. Another boating accident during the storms in Queensland turned deadly when a yacht capsized with 11 people on board, killing three.

Deadly storms rake Australia's east coast

The severe thunderstorms resulted in at least 10 deaths, according to local authorities.

A tornado caused power outages and damages on the Gold Coast and Scenic in Queensland on Christmas, according to the Bureau of Meteorology. At least four people died in flash floods, while two were killed by falling trees, according to local authorities.

Thousands in New South Wales and Queensland still remain without power, according to multiple power providers in Australia. Police said they are still handling a high volume of emergency calls following the storm due to fallen trees, power lines and other hazards.

The storms came about a week after Tropical Cyclone Jasper caused flooding in northeast Australia, prompting hundreds of rescues by Queensland Fire and Emergency Services.