The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Paralyzing blizzard turns deadly

It's Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Massive blizzard in northern Plains turns deadly

A blizzard that has left the northern Plains with treacherous roads and power outages has resulted in at least one death after officials say a woman was killed in a crash in Kansas. The blizzard will start to wind down Wednesday, but not before dumping more snow on parts of the Midwest through Thursday.

The forecast for the Midwest.

Northeast faces soggy weather as 2024 approaches

Heavy rain that has drenched the Carolinas this week is headed north and will combine with energy from the Plains over the Northeast. The result will be soaking rain for Pennsylvania and New York, especially along the Interstate 95 corridor.

The rainfall forecast for the Northeast.

Deputies in Florida rushed to save not just a family but also their Christmas presents after their car hydroplaned into a ditch.

