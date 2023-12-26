'Christmas is saved': Florida family, gifts rescued after car hydroplanes into ditch

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – First responders saved a Florida family's Christmas after their car crashed and rolled over Monday.

"Good news: Everyone’s OK and Christmas is saved," the City of Ormond Beach posted on Facebook along with photos of the crash on southbound Interstate 95.

The 30-year-old driver from Jacksonville was heading south on the interstate near mile marker 271 in her 2018 Kia Sorrento when her vehicle began hydroplaning and drove off the road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol crash report.

The car then struck a pole, rolled and ended up in a ditch with about 3 feet of water in it, according to the Volusia Sheriff's Office. The driver's three young children, the oldest about 5 years old, were also inside. Bystanders helped the occupants get out of the crashed car before first responders arrived. All the children were rushed to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and are expected to survive, troopers said.

"Thankfully, everyone involved is safe and sound," the City of Ormond Beach said. "But there was a twist – all of their Christmas presents were trapped inside the submerged vehicle."

Armed with a ladder and sheer determination, firefighters and deputies formed a human chain to get the family's Christmas presents that were stuck inside the vehicle.

"Amidst the water and worry, they managed to rescue most of the presents," the city added.

In a heartwarming show of community spirit, the Volusia Sheriff’s Office helped the family get their the gifts safely at the hospital.

"This holiday season, let’s cheer for these unsung heroes who went above and beyond," the City of Ormond Beach said. "Their actions remind us of the power of kindness and community."

The crash remains under investigation, according to troopers.