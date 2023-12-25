The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Blizzard shuts down roads in northern Plains

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, and there are only five days left in the year. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

Blizzard leads to treacherous travel in northern Plains

People who are headed back home after Christmas will find traveling across the northern tier of the U.S. will be tricky at best. A blizzard has led to crashes and closed roads in Nebraska and South Dakota. Authorities are warning of blinding snow and high winds through Wednesday. Drivers have been asked to avoid travel until the weather improves.

Winter weather alerts for the northern Plains.

(FOX Weather)



Southeast faces another day of flooding rain

Christmas Day saw portions of the Southeast being soaked, and that heavy rain will stretch into Tuesday. An area from South Carolina to Virginia has been highlighted for a flood threat, with areas along and just east of the Appalachian Mountains in North Carolina picking up as much as 5 inches of rain.

The flash flood threat for Dec. 26, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



Watch this

Here’s something that’s out of this world. The crew on the International Space Station sent a holiday greeting to everyone on Earth.

Before you go

Here are a few other stories you might find interesting.

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app . You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app, at foxweather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service .

It’s easy to share your weather photos and videos with us. Email them to weather@fox.com or add the hashtag #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.