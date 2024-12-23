The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Holiday travel crunch in full swing as Northeast wakes to cold

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Monday, Dec. 23, 2024. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Winter storms with rain, snow could snarl holiday trips for millions

Millions of Americans are traveling for Christmas, and inclement weather might disrupt their festive plans.

While no major storms are forecast, rounds of rain and winter weather are expected to slow holiday travel, especially in the eastern U.S. Nearly 120 million people are expected to travel this year—a record number for the Christmas period, according to AAA.

To minimize disruptions, the FOX Forecast Center has a look at the latest weather conditions and travel advisories.

The current radar for the U.S.

(FOX Weather)



Christmas travel tracker: Live maps, flight delays and more

These live maps from FOX Weather will help you track the weather for your travels.

The current air travel statistics across the U.S.

(FOX Weather)



Possible space debris reported across southern US sky

People all across the southeastern U.S. and in the Midwest reported seeing fireballs streaking across the sky on Saturday night.

Videos show the occurrence, with many speculating what it could've been: Asteroids? Meteors from the Ursid meteor shower ? Drones ?

While the Ursid meteor shower did reach its peak on Saturday night during the winter solstice , the answer is most likely chalked up to space debris that was breaking up within Earth's atmosphere .

Watch: 40-foot waves slam Oahu beach in Hawaii

A surfing competition that requires unique surf conditions to go on was able to happen on the north shore of Oahu on Sunday.

The surfing competition requires at least 40-foot waves by 8 a.m. the day of the competition to move forward, and consists of two rounds with five heats in each round, according to KHON2 .

"The Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational" honors the life and legacy of Eddie Aikau, a waterman and lifeguard on Oahu's North Shore who rescued countless swimmers from the rough and dangerous surf, according to the Eddie Aikau Foundation .

