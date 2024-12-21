Top golf courses to play during the winter

DEATH VALLEY, Calif. – If you are looking to play a round of golf during the winter months, look no further than California, Arizona or Hawaii for some of the top spots during what some consider the off-season.

Online betting site JeffBet compiled a list of the top golf sites in the U.S. from a selection of over 3,000 courses.

Furnace Creek Ranch, located in the California desert, was ranked the top course with a score of 76.08 out of 100.

The rankings were based on various factors, including weather conditions, amenities, availability and cost per round.

Rounding out the top five were the Lights at Indio Golf Course in Southern California, Makani Golf Club in Hawaii, Desert Mirage Golf & Practice Center in Arizona and Hawaii’s Waikoloa Beach Golf Course.

The courses earned high marks due to their generally warm climates and minimal rainfall during the winter months.

GOLF JOINS LIGHTNING’S ‘DEADLY DOZEN’ LIST

"Frost-covered greens and shortened daylight hours can make winter golfing feel like an unattainable dream," a JeffBet spokesperson stated. "By escaping the winter blues and keeping your golf game alive in warmer climates, where breathtaking scenery, immaculate conditions, and year-round sunshine await at the featured courses, players can enjoy significant stress relief and a boost to their mental well-being."

The Furnace Creek Ranch’s average winter minimum temperature is just over 50 degrees with highs reaching the 60s and 70s during the day.

Courses in Hawaii also scored highly on the list, but the availability of tee times and cost likely impacted their ratings, despite experiencing more picturesque weather than both California and Arizona.

Analysts said golfers in the fiftieth state enjoyed the most daylight out of all other locations, averaging around 11.09 hours per day during the winter.

The North Shore Golf Club, located just outside of Orlando, was the only course to make the top 25 list that isn’t located in the Southwest or Hawaii.

HOW WEATHER CAN MAKE OR BREAK YOUR GOLF GAME

According to the National Golf Foundation, one-third of the U.S. either played golf, followed the sport through media or read about the game in 2023, an increase of about 30% compared to interest levels in 2016.

Golfers at most of the winter’s top destinations don’t need to worry about the threat of lightning interrupting a match.

According to data from the National Lightning Safety Council, nearly half of the golf-related fatalities during adverse weather involved a victim trying to find shelter underneath a tree during a storm.