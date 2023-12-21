Search
Weather News
Published

The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Flooding threat moves inland

Start your day with the latest weather news – A powerful storm that ravaged Southern California is moving inland, bringing flooding rain to the desert Southwest.

By Aaron Barker Source FOX Weather
A storm that brought several inches of rain to the Los Angeles area is now pushing inland Friday, spreading rain into San Diego and the inland California deserts before drenching parts of Arizona later in the day.  02:17

Flash flooding threat spreads from Southern California into Arizona Friday

A storm that brought several inches of rain to the Los Angeles area is now pushing inland Friday, spreading rain into San Diego and the inland California deserts before drenching parts of Arizona later in the day. 

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Friday, Dec. 22, 2023, and there are only nine days left in the year. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Flooding risk extends farther inland to cover Southwest

After Southern California was ravaged by flooding Thursday, the storm responsible for it is moving inland Friday. This means places such as Phoenix and Tucson in Arizona are facing the risk of flooding in addition to places such as San Diego and Palm Springs in California.

The excessive rainfall outlook for Dec. 22, 2023.
(FOX Weather)

 

Storm could make for messy Christmas travel across central US

It’ll be a messy Christmas for millions of people in the central U.S. A storm traversing the region will bring heavy snow to parts of Colorado, Wyoming, and Nebraska, while soaking rains will keep places from Iowa to Alabama drenched.

An overview of the impacts from a storm in the central U.S. this weekend.
(FOX Weather)

 

Watch this

A good Samaritan came to the rescue of a man and girl trapped by floodwaters in Southern California.

A Good Samaritan pulled a driver and child passenger from a BMW trapped in floodwaters on Thursday in Santa Barbara. After the rescue, the car continued to float away in the high water. (Video credit: Brandon Clement/LSM) 01:41

Trapped passengers rescued from flooded car in Santa Barbara

A Good Samaritan pulled a driver and child passenger from a BMW trapped in floodwaters on Thursday in Santa Barbara. After the rescue, the car continued to float away in the high water. (Video credit: Brandon Clement/LSM)

Before you go

Here are a few other stories you might find interesting.

