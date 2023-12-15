Search
The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Flood, wind alerts up along East Coast as powerful storm winds up

Start your day with the latest weather news – A far-reaching storm will slide across Florida and up the East Coast, creating dangerous winds and heavy rain that could impact millions.

By Aaron Barker Source FOX Weather
Powerful storm developing in Gulf of Mexico to bring tropical storm-like conditions in Florida

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, and there are only 15 days left in the year. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Florida faces tropical-storm-like conditions this weekend

A powerful storm system that will eventually impact about 20 states along the East Coast will get its start in Florida this weekend. The storm developed in the Gulf and will move across the peninsula through Sunday. Flooding rain, severe weather and dangerous winds are all possible as it does.

The rainfall forecast for Florida.
(FOX Weather)

 

East Coast braces for powerful storm

After tearing across Florida, the storm will move up the East Coast through early next week. It will bring coastal flooding, heavy rains, high winds, and some strong thunderstorms along the way. It could pose a problem for people getting an early start on Christmas travel, with some of the nation’s busiest airports being impacted. Flood alerts are in effect from South Carolina to the Northeast.

East Wind Forecast MON AM

(FOX Weather)

An 11-year-old scientist from Virginia is hoping to inspire others to get involved in science.

Child scientist hopes to inspire others

Linda Pistun and her mother, Katie, talk to FOX Weather's Britta Merwin about the 11-year-old's excitement about science and her efforts to inspire other girls and women to get involved in the field.

