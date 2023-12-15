The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Flood, wind alerts up along East Coast as powerful storm winds up

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, and there are only 15 days left in the year. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

Florida faces tropical-storm-like conditions this weekend

A powerful storm system that will eventually impact about 20 states along the East Coast will get its start in Florida this weekend. The storm developed in the Gulf and will move across the peninsula through Sunday. Flooding rain, severe weather and dangerous winds are all possible as it does.

The rainfall forecast for Florida.

(FOX Weather)



East Coast braces for powerful storm

After tearing across Florida, the storm will move up the East Coast through early next week. It will bring coastal flooding, heavy rains, high winds, and some strong thunderstorms along the way. It could pose a problem for people getting an early start on Christmas travel, with some of the nation’s busiest airports being impacted. Flood alerts are in effect from South Carolina to the Northeast.



