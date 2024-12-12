The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Lake-effect snowstorm prompts state of emergency in New York

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

State of emergency declared in New York as lake-effect snowstorm blasts Great Lakes

A state of emergency has been declared in several New York counties as Great Lakes communities from Michigan to the Empire State are blasted by the third significant lake-effect snowstorm in three weeks.

The National Weather Service office in Buffalo said heavy lake-effect snow would bring multiple feet of snow east of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario through Friday morning, and strong winds could lead to near-whiteout conditions.

Thousands without power after powerful storm slams East Coast

Millions of people along the East Coast felt the effects of a rapidly strengthening storm system on Wednesday, with wind gusts higher than 70 mph and heavy rain that led to numerous power outages and travel delays.

The system, which resembled an atmospheric river event, started developing over the Ohio Valley before rapidly strengthening over the Northeast. Wind gusts topped hurricane-force along the higher elevations in Massachusetts, with gusts near 50 mph in New York City.

Franklin Fire continues to rage in Malibu

Thousands of first responders from multiple agencies have been continuing their work to contain and extinguish the Franklin Fire burning in Malibu , California , outside Los Angeles. The fire has scorched more than 4,000 acres so far.

The destructive fire has forced thousands of residents to evacuate, including iconic actor Dick Van Dyke. The 98-year-old star and his wife were among those who fled their home just days before his 99th birthday.

Look: Brown snow falls on Maine town prompting warning not to eat it

Recent rounds of winter weather have been impacting portions of the Northeast and New England , but residents in one Maine town were greeted with a peculiar sight on Tuesday – brown snow .

The unusual incident took place in Rumford , north of Portland . Officials said a malfunction at a local paper mill is what led to the snow turning brown or tan.

