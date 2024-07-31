The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Future of tropical disturbance in Atlantic a bit clearer

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, and National Girlfriends Day. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

Hurricane HQ: Future of tropical disturbance a bit clearer

There is still a lot we don’t know about the future of a tropical disturbance that is being monitored in the Atlantic Ocean. However, some forecast models are beginning to get a better handle on it. For now, everyone along the Southeast U.S. and Gulf coasts should be paying close attention to the weather.

The outlook for a tropical disturbance in the Atlantic Ocean.

(FOX Weather)



Powerful storms leave 250,000 without power in Nebraska

Severe thunderstorms rocked eastern Nebraska and southwestern Iowa on Wednesday evening, causing widespread power outages in the Omaha metro area. Omaha's airport clocked a gust of 90 mph and at the peak of the storm, over a quarter million electrical customers were left without power.

Wildfires turn deadly in Colorado

At least one person has been killed in a series of wildfires that have scorched thousands of acres of land north of Denver, Colorado. Officials said human remains were found inside a building that the Stone Canyon Fire had destroyed.

US will be sweating through August

The punishing summer heat that has gripped much of the U.S. this season doesn’t appear to be letting up anytime soon. The final full month of summer will feature above-average temperatures for much of the country, according to the latest outlook from NOAA.

The temperature outlook for August. Deeper red colors represent greater chances of above-average temperatures.

(FOX Weather)



Watch this: Funnel cloud photobombs Nebraska newlyweds

A Nebraska couple got some awesome wedding pictures when a funnel cloud appeared in the background.

Before you go

Here are a few more stories you might find interesting.

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app . You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app, at foxweather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service .

It’s easy to share your weather photos and videos with us. Email them to weather@fox.com or add the hashtag #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.