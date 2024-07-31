Colorado’s Alexander Mountain Fire continues to burn north of Denver as residents flee for safety

DENVER – Hundreds of firefighters continue to work tirelessly from the ground and the air to contain and extinguish the Alexander Mountain Fire burning north of Denver, which forced residents to flee their homes for safety.

Officials said the Alexander Mountain Fire has scorched more than 5,000 acres since igniting on Monday, and the blaze is 0% contained.

The wildfire has primarily been growing along its northern, western and eastern perimeters, despite airplanes dumping water and fire retardant over the flames while other firefighters attack it from the ground while focusing on protecting critical infrastructure, homes and businesses.

"Firefighter and public safety remain the number one priority," fire officials said in an update.

Officials said that dry fuels, high temperatures and low humidity have made for difficult firefighting conditions.

Despite those conditions, officials said hotshot crews and other resources would descend upon the area west of the community of Loveland to continue the firefight.

Numerous roads in the region have been closed, and residents in the area were placed under mandatory evacuations and told to find safety with family or friends or at a shelter.

Blaze brings up memories of deadly Marshall Fire in 2021

The fires burning across northern Colorado are bringing up painful memories of the Marshall Fire that left two people dead in 2021.

The Marshall Fire erupted on Dec. 30, 2021, outside Boulder, as hurricane-force winds whipped across the region, with winds gusting to nearly 100 mph closer to the mountain foothills.

The flames from the Marshall Fire quickly overwhelmed communities and forced more than 30,000 people to evacuate.

Within 24 hours, the Marshall Fire destroyed more than 1,000 structures and scorched more than 6,000 acres.

"This was a disaster in fast motion all over the course of half a day," Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said during a news conference the day after the fire. "Many families having minutes, minutes to get whatever they could, their pets, their kids into the car and leave. The last 24 hours have been devastating. It's really unimaginable."

The Colorado communities of Louisville, Superior and Marshall were heavily impacted by the blaze, which officials said was "likely the single most destructive event in Boulder County’s history."