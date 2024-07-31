Colorado’s Alexander Mountain Fire continues to burn north of Denver as residents flee for safety

A video shared from Colorado shows smoke from the Stone Canyon Fire and Alexander Mountain Fire filling the sky on Tuesday, July 30.
DENVER –Hundreds of firefighters continue to work tirelessly from the ground and the air to contain and extinguish the Alexander Mountain Fire burning north of Denver, which forced residents to flee their homes for safety.
Officials said the Alexander Mountain Fire has scorched more than 5,000 acres since igniting on Monday, and the blaze is 0% contained.
This graphic shows the wildfires burning near Denver.
The wildfire has primarily been growing along its northern, western and eastern perimeters, despite airplanes dumping water and fire retardant over the flames while other firefighters attack it from the ground while focusing on protecting critical infrastructure, homes and businesses.
"Firefighter and public safety remain the number one priority," fire officials said in an update.
Video shows shoppers evacuating a Costco in Superior, Colorado as high winds make for dangerous grassfire conditions. (Video from December 2021)
The fires burning across northern Colorado are bringing up painful memories of the Marshall Fire that left two people dead in 2021.
The Marshall Fire erupted on Dec. 30, 2021, outside Boulder, as hurricane-force winds whipped across the region, with winds gusting to nearly 100 mph closer to the mountain foothills.
SUPERIOR, CO - DECEMBER 30: A horse runs through Grasso Park on December 30, 2021 in Superior, Colorado. The horse was later found by Sheriff deputies and reunited with the owners.
(Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)
Smoke envelopes homes and covers the sun on December 30, 2021, in Superior, Colorado.
(Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post)
SUPERIOR, COLORADO - JANUARY 4: A resident in the Rock Creek neighborhood ask Alan Duffy, of Broomfield, to guide his 5-year-old Bloodhound named Amber to search for their lost pets amid the ashes of their destroyed home form the Marshall Fire.
(RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)
A Christmas wreath hangs on the side of a house where fire creeps towards the back on December 30, 2021 in Superior, Colorado. Fierce winds have whipped wildfires in Boulder County. The towns of Superior and Louisville have been evacuated. Multiple homes and businesses have burned from the fast moving fire stocked by fierce winds, with gusts topping 100 mph, along the foothills. The fire has officially been named the Marshall Fire. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)
Fires burn fences near structures and homes in the historic downtown area on December 30, 2021 in Superior, Colorado.
(Helen H. Richardson / MediaNews Group / The Denver Post)
Firefighters point directions for evacuation in neighborhoods on December 30, 2021 in Superior, Colorado. Fierce winds have whipped wildfires in Boulder County, The towns of Superior and Louisville have been evacuated. Multiple homes and businesses have burned so far from the fast moving fire stocked by fierce winds, with gusts topping 100 mph, along the foothills. The fire has been called the Marshall Fire.
(Helen H. Richardson)
Flames engulf homes as the Marshall Fire spreads through a neighborhood in the town of Superior in Boulder County, Colorado on December 30, 2021. - Hundreds of homes are feared lost in fast-moving wildfires in the US state of Colorado, officials said Thursday, as flames tear through areas desiccated by a historic drought. At least 1,600 acres have burned in Boulder County, much of it suburban, with warnings that deaths and injuries were likely as the blaze engulfes hotels and shopping centers. Extreme winds topping 100 mph caused grass fires to quickly spread into the Colorado towns of Superior and Louisville resulting in the mandatory evacuation of over 30,000 residents. Colorado Governor Jared Polis has declared a state of emergency due to the grass fires in Boulder County. (Photo by Jason Connolly / AFP) (Photo by JASON CONNOLLY/AFP via Getty Images)
Photos of the Marshall Fire in Superior, CO on Dec. 30, 2021. (Image: Aaron Rigsby/LSM)
BROOMFIELD, COLORADO - DECEMBER 30: The Marshall Fire continues to burn out of control on December 30, 2021 in Broomfield, Colorado. (Photo by RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)
(RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post)
The flames from the Marshall Fire quickly overwhelmed communities and forced more than 30,000 people to evacuate.
Within 24 hours, the Marshall Fire destroyed more than 1,000 structures and scorched more than 6,000 acres.
Before and after photos from the Marshall Fire that destroyed several neighborhoods in the Boulder, Colorado area. (Imagery courtesy: Maxar)
"This was a disaster in fast motion all over the course of half a day," Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said during a news conference the day after the fire. "Many families having minutes, minutes to get whatever they could, their pets, their kids into the car and leave. The last 24 hours have been devastating. It's really unimaginable."
The Colorado communities of Louisville, Superior and Marshall were heavily impacted by the blaze, which officials said was "likely the single most destructive event in Boulder County’s history."