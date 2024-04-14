The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Severe storms target central US, mid-Atlantic

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Monday, April 15, 2024, Tax Day and Titanic Remembrance Day. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

Dangerous storms target 2 parts of US

Severe weather will once again be part of the weather story for the U.S. this week as two parts of the country have the risk of powerful storms Monday. The worst weather is expected in a swath that stretches from South Dakota to Texas, where tornadoes, hail and damaging wind gusts are possible. A smaller area of severe storms is expected in the mid-Atlantic.

The severe weather outlook for the central U.S. on Monday.

26 barges broke loose on flooded Ohio River

More than two dozen barges broke free and floated down the flooded Ohio River this weekend, threatening bridges and destroying a marina in Pittsburgh along the way. Officials said most of the 26 barges were loaded with dry cargo, such as coal.

A police officer in Slidell, Louisiana, said he rode out a tornado that ripped through the town in his patrol car. He equated the scene after the twister moved away to an explosion, with shattered windows and debris covering streets.

