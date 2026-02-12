Cross-country weekend storm spares Northeast from blockbuster impacts, light snow still likely for millions

NEW YORK – The FOX Forecast Center is closely monitoring a complicated snow forecast for the Northeast this Valentine's and Presidents' Day weekend. Fortunately for those celebrating this holiday weekend, a major winter storm appears to be unlikely, according to the latest computer forecast models.

However, a period of light snow is possible Sunday night into Presidents' Day across a corridor from West Virginia through the New York-New Jersey tri-state area and the southern New England coast, but the exact amount and location remain an open question.

The FOX Forecast Center is tracking three areas of low pressure that would need to come together at the same time in order to produce heavy snow across the northeastern portion of the Interstate 95 corridor.

Currently, it appears that these forecast ingredients will pass through the region as separate, weaker entities rather than merging into a powerful snowstorm.

The main driver of this weekend's weather is a powerful cross-country storm that will soak millions across the South.

Forecasters are watching how far north that system will move once it slides off the Southeast coast sometime Sunday night.

As that storm moves north, the question remains whether there will be enough cold air associated with the polar vortex to produce snow.

One forecast scenario shows that enough cold air will be trapped along the central Appalachians and the Northeast coast from a fast-moving clipper that will move out of Canada Saturday.

This scenario maintains that the cross-country storm will move far enough north along the Eastern Seaboard to produce light snow Sunday night into Monday morning.

A dueling forecast scenario holds that the main storm will stay farther south Sunday night and the shot of cold air will depart faster, producing just plain rain for the tri-state area and a wintry mix for the higher elevations.

Regardless of either outcome, the impacts shouldn't cause tremendous changes to any date night plans or a Presidents' Day trip to the local car dealership.

Check back for updates on this developing story.