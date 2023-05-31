Farms, crops in the Northeast hit hard by below-freezing temperatures in May

Damage assessments at vineyards, orchards and farms in the Northeast are underway after freezing-cold temperatures have hit the agriculture community hard.

They've been hit so hard, in fact, that Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont has submitted a request to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) seeking a federal agriculture disaster declaration for the entire state due to the significant damage to crops and farms across the Constitution State caused by the frigid temperatures during the early morning hours of May 18.

"We’re receiving reports from a significant number of farms across the state that the recent freezing weather conditions have caused an incredible amount of damage to many crops, such as strawberries, blueberries, grapes, peaches, cherries, pears, apples, Christmas trees and other nursery crops," Lamont said in his letter to Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack.

Lamont said that additional losses were expected over the next several weeks as more damage is uncovered.

If that disaster declaration is approved, it will make farmers eligible for specific federal disaster assistance programs, such as emergency loans, to cover production losses experienced because of the weather.

FLORIDA SUFFERS $1 BILLION HIT TO AGRICULTURE INDUSTRY FROM HURRICANE IAN

May freeze leads to ‘50% loss of crops and buds’ in Finger Lakes region

In New York state, particularly the Finger Lakes region, the May freeze caused severe damage to vineyards and crops.

Lakewood Vineyards manager Dave Stamp told FOX Weather on Tuesday that the damage is widespread.

"Our damage varies from location to location, but we figure throughout the Finger Lakes area, about a 50% loss in crops and buds," he said.

PEACH PRICE HIKE EXPECTED AFTER WARM WINTER AND SPRING CHILL IN GEORGIA, SOUTH CAROLINA

He said this is the worst damage due to a May freeze he’s ever seen, but they’ll get through it.

"This is a new event for us," Stamp said. "We’ve had minor, very minor frost in the past, and I’ve been doing this for 40 years, and this is by far and away the worst."

It wasn’t just the cold temperatures that caused damage. Temperatures in the 80s in April also dealt damage to the operation.

"We had that warm spell very early in April, which is uncommon," Stamp said. "And that got the plant started on its growth. Then, we cooled down – kind of let all of us farmers catch up – but then we warmed back up the week before the cold snap, and that was enough to get the vine out far enough to make it very susceptible to cold temperatures."

TOMATO PRODUCTS WILL COST 30% MORE BY THANKSGIVING AFTER WINTER STORMS, EXPERT FORECASTS

Stamp said he is hopeful for the grapes in the summer months.

"We like to have warmer, dry weather," he said. "It’s very nice. Of course, we do need some rain and a nice, warm, dry fall to help us ripen off these grapes and make it a vintage harvest."

While Stamp said he is expecting fewer grapes at the vineyard this year, it won’t affect their taste.

"This year is shaping up to be a great year for growing grapes, and I’m personally looking forward to trying the '23 vintage," he said.