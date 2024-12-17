Fire weather threat returns to Southern California where Franklin Fire continues to burn

Firefighters and residents in Southern California are once again under critical fire weather conditions through Wednesday as the Franklin Fire continues to burn.

NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center forecasters said more than 1.5 million Southern California residents face critical fire weather on Tuesday and Wednesday. Offshore winds will develop into Tuesday afternoon and intensify into the evening hours. The Santa Ana winds combined with low relative humidity down to 10% will create several hours of elevated to critical fire weather conditions across Southern California.

Fire weather alerts through Wednesday in California.

(FOX Weather)



This threat once again includes parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties. This area includes Malibu, where the Franklin Fire continues to burn after already consuming more than 4,000 acres.

The National Weather Service office in Los Angeles has issued Fire Weather and High Wind Warnings for much of Ventura County and western Los Angeles County through Wednesday afternoon.

Santa Ana winds are expected to peak between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, ranging from 40-60 mph, with the strongest gusts in the mountains.

Under these conditions, a spark could quickly spread into a fast-moving wildfire.

The FOX Forecast Center wind forecast.

(FOX Weather)



The Franklin Fire started on Dec. 9, during the previous round of critical fire weather for Malibu. The fire started after dark, fueled by strong Santa Ana winds.

CROSS OVERLOOKING MALIBU OFFERS HOPE TO PEPPERDINE UNIVERSITY AFTER SURVIVING FRANKLIN FIRE

The Franklin Fire prompted widespread evacuations in Malibu Canyon for 20,000 people and threatened Pepperdine University, where students sheltered in place as flames raged by the campus.

At least 20 homes or structures have been destroyed since the fire began.

At more than 4,000 acres, the Franklin Fire has not grown in size for several days. According to CAL FIRE, fire crews continue to gain ground, and the blaze is more than 60% contained. However, firefighters will now face a renewed threat of strong winds as they attempt to contain the blaze through Wednesday.