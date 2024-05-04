Search
Texas police officer dies from injuries sustained in Sunday tornado strike

Lt. James “Jimmy" Waller was with his wife at their home in Trinity County Sunday evening when an EF-1 tornado came through their neighborhood, destroying their home.

By Scott Sistek
CONROE, Texas — A Conroe, Texas police lieutenant died Friday, succumbing to grave injuries suffered when his home was struck by a tornado during last Sunday’s severe weather outbreak, the Conroe Police Department said Friday.

Lt. James Waller

Lt. James "Jimmy" Waller

(Conroe Police Department / FOX Weather)

Lt. James "Jimmy" Waller was with his wife at their home in Trinity County on Sunday evening when an EF-1 tornado came through their neighborhood, destroying their home.

TORNADO IN TRINITY, TEXAS CAUSES INJURIES, DESTROYS HOME

    Damage left behind after an EF-1 tornado swept through Trinity, Texas on April 28, 2024. ( )

    Damage left behind after an EF-1 tornado swept through Trinity, Texas on April 28, 2024. ( )

    Damage left behind after an EF-1 tornado swept through Trinity, Texas on April 28, 2024. ( )

    Damage left behind after an EF-1 tornado swept through Trinity, Texas on April 28, 2024. ( )

Both Waller and his wife were severely injured and rushed to a local hospital.  Waller underwent multiple surgeries throughout the week, but doctors determined his injuries were too severe to survive, according to the department.

Waller’s family was by his side when he passed, officials said. He was a 22-year veteran of the department.

The National Weather Service said the tornado was only on the ground for about a minute, stretching just over a quarter mile along the Rock Creek subdivision. 

A storm survey team estimated the peak winds at about 100 mph.

