Coastal storm to swipe Northeast, New England this weekend amid unseasonable cooldown

A coastal storm is expected to deliver a glancing blow to the Northeastern part of the Interstate 95 corridor but will certainly cloud the first half of the weekend for millions.

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Ahead of the storm, another round of rain will punctuate what's been a soggy workweek for the region, as it moves through the Ohio Valley and western New York into the Northeast and New England through the day and into the evening on Friday.

Expected rainfall through Sunday

(FOX Weather)



The coastal storm is expected to form off the coast of North Carolina early Saturday and track up the Eastern Seaboard through the day.

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While a path closer to the coastline would deliver more rain to the Mid-Atlantic and the Northeast, current forecast models show that the storm will remain somewhat weak and farther offshore.

Coastal storm setup

(FOX Weather)



As a result, most coastal areas will only see less than a quarter of an inch of total rainfall.

Washington, D.C., New York, Philadelphia and Boston will see rain begin late Saturday afternoon, before quickly tapering off by Sunday morning.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, a closer track would bring steadier rain Sunday, along the I-95 corridor from Rhode Island to Maine.

Boston forecast

(FOX Weather)



However, this rain will be beneficial for the coastal parts of New England and the Northeast, which are currently experiencing severe to moderate drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

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The rain will be accompanied by temperatures 10 to 15 degrees below average for this time of year, with overnight lows in the 40s and even the 30s across the region this weekend — conditions more reminiscent of early spring or late fall.

Beyond the weekend, long-range forecasts show more rain moving across the country into the Northeast next week.