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Camp Mystic will not reopen in 2026 following deadly July 4 flooding in Texas

The summer camp withdrew its camp license application for the 2026 summer season amid an ongoing investigation into the handling of catastrophic flooding last year.

By Hayley Vawter
Source FOX Weather
Following catastrophic flooding at Camp Mystic in Kerrville, Texas, where 27 campers and one counselor died and five remain missing, the community is demanding answers as President Trump surveys the damage today. FOX Weather's Katie Byrne is live from Kerrville as the search continues. 03:34

FILE: Texas community seeks answers amid Camp Mystic flood tragedy

Following catastrophic flooding at Camp Mystic in Kerrville, Texas, where 27 campers and one counselor died and five remain missing, the community is demanding answers as President Trump surveys the damage today. FOX Weather's Katie Byrne is live from Kerrville as the search continues.

KERR COUNTY, Texas– Camp Mystic, the all-girls Christian summer camp where 28 people died during catastrophic flooding last July, will not reopen for the 2026 season.

The summer camp withdrew its camp license application for the 2026 summer season amid an ongoing investigation into the handling of catastrophic flooding last year on Thursday.

CAMP COUNSELORS, NEIGHBORS DISPLAY 'SELFLESS COURAGE' DURING DEADLY TEXAS FLOODING

"No administrative process or summer season should move forward while families continue to grieve, while investigations continue and while so many Texans still carry the pain of last July’s tragedy," the camp said in a statement. 

The devastating flooding of the Guadalupe River on July 4, 2025, left more than 100 people dead across Texas Hill Country.

CENTER POINT, TEXAS - JULY 18: A 10-foot cross is seen along the banks of the Guadalupe River in front of Camp Mystic on July 18, 2025 in Hunt, Texas.

CENTER POINT, TEXAS - JULY 18: A 10-foot cross is seen along the banks of the Guadalupe River in front of Camp Mystic on July 18, 2025 in Hunt, Texas. 

(Brenda Bazán / The Washington Post / Getty Images)

At the time, Camp Mystic was housing 750 girls when the floodwaters swept in.

Following its application withdrawal, Camp Mystic commended the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) for their testimony this week throughout the investigation.

"Twenty-eight precious lives were lost. We recognize that no statement and no decision can undo that loss or ease the burden carried each day by parents, siblings, loved ones, survivors, first responders and our beautiful Kerr County community," the camp said.

BEFORE-AND-AFTER PHOTOS OF CAMP MYSTIC, KERR COUNTY SHOW DEVASTATION 1 WEEK AFTER DEADLY FLOODS

TOPSHOT - A search and rescue team looks for people along the Guadalupe River near a damaged building at Camp Mystic in Hunt, Texas, on July 7, 2025, following severe flash flooding that occurred during the July 4 holiday weekend. Rescuers in Texas continue to race against time to find dozens of missing people, including children, swept away by flash floods that killed more than 80 people, with forecasters warning of new deluges. In a terrifying display of nature's power, the rain-swollen waters of the Guadalupe River reached treetops and the roofs of cabins in Camp Mystic as girls slept overnight on Friday, July 4, washing away some of them and leaving a scene of devastation. 

(RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP / Getty Images)

"We also recognize that over 800 girls want to return to Camp Mystic Cypress Lake this summer. Our special bond with our Camp Mystic families does not change or end with the announcement. We love each of you," they continued.

The camp said the decision to withdraw is "intended to remove any doubt that Camp Mystic has heard the concerns expressed by grieving families, members of the Texas House and Senate investigating committees and citizens" across Texas.

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"Camp Mystic will continue to fully cooperate with all ongoing investigations, comply with every lawful requirement and continue supporting recovery and healing efforts," the camp said. "Today is not about camp operations. It is about respect for the families, accountability to the public and reverence for the memory of the lives lost."

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