Camp Mystic will not reopen in 2026 following deadly July 4 flooding in Texas

KERR COUNTY, Texas– Camp Mystic, the all-girls Christian summer camp where 28 people died during catastrophic flooding last July, will not reopen for the 2026 season.

The summer camp withdrew its camp license application for the 2026 summer season amid an ongoing investigation into the handling of catastrophic flooding last year on Thursday.

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"No administrative process or summer season should move forward while families continue to grieve, while investigations continue and while so many Texans still carry the pain of last July’s tragedy," the camp said in a statement.

The devastating flooding of the Guadalupe River on July 4, 2025, left more than 100 people dead across Texas Hill Country.

At the time, Camp Mystic was housing 750 girls when the floodwaters swept in.

Following its application withdrawal, Camp Mystic commended the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) for their testimony this week throughout the investigation.

"Twenty-eight precious lives were lost. We recognize that no statement and no decision can undo that loss or ease the burden carried each day by parents, siblings, loved ones, survivors, first responders and our beautiful Kerr County community," the camp said.

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"We also recognize that over 800 girls want to return to Camp Mystic Cypress Lake this summer. Our special bond with our Camp Mystic families does not change or end with the announcement. We love each of you," they continued.

The camp said the decision to withdraw is "intended to remove any doubt that Camp Mystic has heard the concerns expressed by grieving families, members of the Texas House and Senate investigating committees and citizens" across Texas.

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"Camp Mystic will continue to fully cooperate with all ongoing investigations, comply with every lawful requirement and continue supporting recovery and healing efforts," the camp said. "Today is not about camp operations. It is about respect for the families, accountability to the public and reverence for the memory of the lives lost."