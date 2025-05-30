Search
Severe storms threaten 93 million in Carolinas, mid-Atlantic amid final act of deadly weather pattern

Cities like Raleigh, Greensboro and Charlotte, North Carolina could see strong damaging wind gusts as storms begin to fire Friday afternoon. A Level 2 out of 5 threat also covers Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C.

By Julian Atienza Source FOX Weather
Severe weather threat increases for Carolinas Friday

Storms will push through major metros along the East Coast of the southeastern US. This includes Charlotte, NC, Raleigh, and even Washington, DC, which could see severe storms during the evening commute. This area is under a Level 3 out of 5 severe storm risk. Storms that do develop will bring a threat of damaging winds and hail.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – More than 93 million people are covered by the threat of severe storms on Friday, as severe weather threatens the afternoon and evening commutes for those in the southeastern US and mid-Atlantic.

The area of greatest concern is the Piedmont plateau in the Carolinas and eastern Georgia. Cities like Raleigh, Greensboro and Charlotte, North Carolina could see strong damaging wind gusts as storms fire Friday afternoon. Both Tornado Watches and Severe Thunderstorm Watches are in effect for the area:

A three-hour radar loop. Yellow shaded areas denotes a Severe Thunderstorm Watch while red shaded areas denote a Tornado Watch. 
Warning boxes are color coded as: Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in yellow, Tornado Warnings in red, Tornado Warnings with confirmed tornado in purple, Flash Flood Warnings in green, and Flash Flood Emergencies in pink.
(FOX Weather)

 

The overall threat of severe thunderstorms stretches from the Gulf Coast of Louisiana to Florida and north through southern New Jersey.

These storms are the final act of a stubborn weather pattern that has caused deadly severe weather across the South and Southeast for most of the past week.

TEXAS SEVERE STORMS TURN DEADLY AFTER 1 PERSON SWEPT AWAY BY FLOODWATERS IN AUSTIN

  • At least one person is dead and multiple people are hurt after a tornado ripped through a rural part of Washington County, Kentucky on Friday morning.
    At least one person is dead and multiple people are hurt after a tornado ripped through a rural part of Washington County, Kentucky on Friday morning. (@2kHoukWx)

  • Tennessee Highway Patrol reports possible tornado damage in Loudon County.
    Tennessee Highway Patrol reports possible tornado damage in Loudon County. (Tennessee Highway Patrol)

  • At least one person is dead and multiple people are hurt after a tornado ripped through a rural part of Washington County, Kentucky on Friday morning.
    At least one person is dead and multiple people are hurt after a tornado ripped through a rural part of Washington County, Kentucky on Friday morning. (@2kHoukWx)

  • A tornado touched down in Henry County, Georgia on Thursday afternoon just before 4:00 p.m. local time. The twister tore through several homes and left an 18-year-old critically injured according to county police.
    A tornado touched down in Henry County, Georgia on Thursday afternoon just before 4:00 p.m. local time. The twister tore through several homes and left an 18-year-old critically injured according to county police. (WAGA)

  • Golf ball-sized hail in Austin, Texas on Wednesday May 28, 2025.
    Golf ball-sized hail in Austin, Texas on Wednesday May 28, 2025. (Todd Staples via Storyful)

  • Wind from severe storms take down power lines in Austin on Wednesday, May 28, 2025.
    Wind from severe storms take down power lines in Austin on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. (Austin Energy)

  • Severe thunderstorms caused flash flooding in San Antonio Wednesday morning.
    Severe thunderstorms caused flash flooding in San Antonio Wednesday morning.  (Texas Department of Transportation)

  • Giant hailstone falls near Afton, Texas, on Sunday evening.
    Giant hailstone falls near Afton, Texas, on Sunday evening.  (Atmospheric Chaos)

  • An additional possible tornado is spotted on the right side of a field in Stamford, Texas.
    An additional possible tornado is spotted on the right side of a field in Stamford, Texas. (Chad Casey via Storyful)

  • Giant hailstone falls near Afton, Texas, on Sunday evening.
    Giant hailstone falls near Afton, Texas, on Sunday evening.  (Atmospheric Chaos)

A tornado touched down Friday morning in Washington County, Kentucky, leaving at least one person dead and a twister outside of Atlanta, Georgia is being blamed for seriously injuring a teen on Thursday afternoon.

Earlier in the week, severe thunderstorms brought rounds of hail over Texas, as well as deadly flash flooding in Austin.

WATCH: TEXAS STREET TURNS INTO A RAGING RIVER AS STORM DUMPS HAIL, TORRENTIAL RAIN ON AUSTIN

Carolinas, Mid-Atlantic including Washington, D.C. at risk of severe weather

A line of storms is currently tracking east across the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic, fueled by warm humid air.

NOAA's Storm Prediction Center has issued a Level 3 out of 5 risk of severe thunderstorms covering Raleigh, Charlotte and Greensboro, in addition to a large part of South Carolina and eastern Georgia.

A Level 2 out of 5 threat covers most of the rest of Georgia and part of Alabama. The Level 2 threat also covers Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C.

The SPC has highlighted an area covering part of central North Carolina and central Virginia where tornadoes could develop if supercell thunderstorms are able to break out ahead of the main line of storms.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

This graphic shows the severe weather threat for Friday, May 30, 2025.
(FOX Weather)

 

Damaging wind gusts will be the main threat for Carolinas

Wind gusts of up to 70 mph will be possible in the same area covered by the Level 3 threat.

Large hail is also possible during stronger thunderstorms.

This graphic shows the damaging wind threat for Friday, May 30, 2025.
(FOX Weather)

 

As the cold front driving this weather pattern pushes off the East Coast Friday night, dry weather will return to the region.

