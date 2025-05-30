Severe storms threaten 93 million in Carolinas, mid-Atlantic amid final act of deadly weather pattern

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – More than 93 million people are covered by the threat of severe storms on Friday, as severe weather threatens the afternoon and evening commutes for those in the southeastern US and mid-Atlantic.

The area of greatest concern is the Piedmont plateau in the Carolinas and eastern Georgia. Cities like Raleigh, Greensboro and Charlotte, North Carolina could see strong damaging wind gusts as storms fire Friday afternoon. Both Tornado Watches and Severe Thunderstorm Watches are in effect for the area:

A three-hour radar loop. Yellow shaded areas denotes a Severe Thunderstorm Watch while red shaded areas denote a Tornado Watch.

Warning boxes are color coded as: Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in yellow, Tornado Warnings in red, Tornado Warnings with confirmed tornado in purple, Flash Flood Warnings in green, and Flash Flood Emergencies in pink.

The overall threat of severe thunderstorms stretches from the Gulf Coast of Louisiana to Florida and north through southern New Jersey.

These storms are the final act of a stubborn weather pattern that has caused deadly severe weather across the South and Southeast for most of the past week.

A tornado touched down Friday morning in Washington County, Kentucky, leaving at least one person dead and a twister outside of Atlanta, Georgia is being blamed for seriously injuring a teen on Thursday afternoon.

Earlier in the week, severe thunderstorms brought rounds of hail over Texas, as well as deadly flash flooding in Austin.

Carolinas, Mid-Atlantic including Washington, D.C. at risk of severe weather

A line of storms is currently tracking east across the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic, fueled by warm humid air.

NOAA's Storm Prediction Center has issued a Level 3 out of 5 risk of severe thunderstorms covering Raleigh, Charlotte and Greensboro, in addition to a large part of South Carolina and eastern Georgia.

A Level 2 out of 5 threat covers most of the rest of Georgia and part of Alabama. The Level 2 threat also covers Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C.

The SPC has highlighted an area covering part of central North Carolina and central Virginia where tornadoes could develop if supercell thunderstorms are able to break out ahead of the main line of storms.

This graphic shows the severe weather threat for Friday, May 30, 2025.

Damaging wind gusts will be the main threat for Carolinas

Wind gusts of up to 70 mph will be possible in the same area covered by the Level 3 threat.

Large hail is also possible during stronger thunderstorms.

This graphic shows the damaging wind threat for Friday, May 30, 2025.

As the cold front driving this weather pattern pushes off the East Coast Friday night, dry weather will return to the region.