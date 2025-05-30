At least 1 dead, several injured after tornado tears through Kentucky county

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ky. – At least one person is dead and multiple people are hurt after a tornado ripped through a rural part of Washington County, Kentucky, on Friday morning.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office confirmed the death to FOX Weather. Deputies said the twister touched down in the area of Long Run Road, several miles east of the city of Springfield.

The director of Washington County's Emergency Management Department said the tornado hit several homes and ripped off roofs. The National Weather Service says a storm survey team from Louisville has already found at least EF-1 level damage with the survey ongoing.

Gov. Andy Beshear posted on social media that at least six people were injured. Beshear canceled his scheduled activities for the afternoon and urged people to stay weather aware.

The National Weather Service Office in Louisville warned of a radar-indicated tornado just before 7 a.m. local time.

FOX Weather Meteorologists Craig Herrera and Michael Estime tracked this tornado live on FOX Weather First Friday morning.

"Pretty significant [debris] ball there," noted Herrera, referring to an area of Washington County where radar picked up signatures of debris being lifted into the air.

The Sheriff's Office said the scene is active at the moment and is asking the public to allow first responders space to operate.

Severe weather damage reported in Tennessee

Several hours later, a different storm caused damage and injuries in Loudon County, Tennessee.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol posted images on social media of a home and several buildings with roofs ripped off. The department said four people were taken to the hospital after tornado or wind-related damage near Sweetwater and Philadelphia, Tennessee.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, this is the final day of a week-long severe storm pattern that has dominated the South and Southeast.

Check back for updates on this developing story.