Extreme Weather
Tornado rips through Georgia neighborhood, critically injuring 18-year-old

Other video shows a tornado crossing Interstate 75 in the same county.

By Julian Atienza Source FOX Weather
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. – A Georgia community is reeling after a tornado touched down in Henry County on Thursday. The twister tore through several homes and left an 18-year-old critically injured at a hospital, according to county police.

The twister touched down just before 4 p.m. local time outside the city of Locust Grove, about 40 miles southeast of Atlanta.

Henry County Police Deputy Chief Jason Bolton told FOX 5 Atlanta that the tornado didn't have much warning ahead of time.

"The first call came in around 3:32 p.m., and that was right about the same time that we received warning from the National Weather Center."

The twister sent neighbors running for cover.

"I looked outside my sliding door, I see rotation and things flying," Courtney Bucio told FOX 5 Atlanta. "I covered my hands, knees, and started praying."

Video on social media showed a tornado crossing Interstate 75 in Henry County within the same timeframe.

County Emergency Management is asking residents to take photos of damage to their properties and offering assistance to anyone impacted by the twister.

