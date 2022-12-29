Search

'I had to climb out windows': Frustration mounts as Buffalo residents struggle to recover from deadly blizzard

Cleanup efforts are ongoing in Buffalo, but many residents say not enough is being done to help those who have been trapped in their homes and neighborhoods for nearly a week after the deadly blizzard

By Steven Yablonski , Robert Ray Source FOX Weather
Residents are continuing to dig out after a historic and deadly blizzard covered parts of the Buffalo, New York, area under feet of snow nearly a week ago.

Buffalo residents continue digging out after historic, deadly blizzard

Residents are continuing to dig out after a historic and deadly blizzard covered parts of the Buffalo, New York, area under feet of snow nearly a week ago.

BUFFALO, N.Y. - It's been nearly a week since a deadly and powerful blizzard crippled the Buffalo, New York, area, and a state of emergency remains in effect across Erie County.

A driving ban that was in effect for Buffalo has since been lifted and replaced with a travel advisory as 450 pieces of equipment continue to work around the clock to remove feet of snow from roads across the region.

And while cleanup efforts are ongoing, some residents say they feel not enough is being done to help those trapped in homes and neighborhoods since the blizzard began.

"We've been stuck in the house since last Friday," Buffalo resident Sahmaya Prescott told FOX Weather correspondent Robert Ray on Thursday morning. "It's been cold, the snow. I had to climb out windows. We can't go nowhere."

Prescott said she and her neighbors have been trying to get help to no avail.

"We try to ask people for help when they're going down the street. Nobody is helping us," she said. "It's kind of driving us crazy now. We've been in this snow for almost a week now. We can't do nothing." 

BUFFALO RESIDENTS RECALL STORIES OF SURVIVAL AS BLIZZARD RECOVERY REACHES NEW MILESTONE

    U.S. National Guard assist in recovery efforts after a record winter storm in Buffalo, New York, on Dec. 28, 2022. (JORGE UZON/AFP)

    U.S. National Guard assist in recovery efforts after a record winter storm in Buffalo, New York, on Dec. 28, 2022. (JORGE UZON/AFP)

    A man clears his sidewalk along South Park Avenue on Dec. 28, 2022 in Buffalo, New York. (John Normile)

    City Hall stands tall behind mounds of snow on Dec. 28, 2022 in Buffalo, New York. (John Normile)

    A dump truck carries a load of snow to the outer harbor to be unloaded into Lake Erie on Dec. 28, 2022 in Buffalo, New York. (John Normile)

    Crews at Buffalo Niagara International Airport scramble to clear runways in Buffalo, New York, United States on December 27, 2022. (Photo by Fatih Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) ( )

    National Grid workers respond to a downed utility pole in Buffalo, New York, on December 27, 2022. - The monster storm that killed dozens in the United States over the Christmas weekend continued to inflict misery on New York state and air travelers nationwide Tuesday, as stories emerged of families trapped for days during the "blizzard of the century." (Joed Viera/AFP)

    Troopers assist stranded motorists in Genesee County in New York on December 24, 2022. (NY State Police)

    Troopers assist stranded motorists in Genesee County in western New York on December 24, 2022. (NY State Police)

    Downtown Buffalo, NY on morning of December 26, 2022. (Gov. Kathy Hochul)

    Downtown Buffalo, NY on morning of December 26, 2022. (Gov. Kathy Hochul)

    Photo taken from the Sheridan Drive overpass in Buffalo, looking north on Transit Road in Erie County at 9:30 a.m. on December 25, 2022. (NYSDOT Western NY)

    Photo taken from the Sheridan Drive overpass looking north on Transit Road in Erie County at 9:30 a.m. on December 25, 2022. (NYSDOT Western NY)

    Troopers in Buffalo assisted road clearing crews and checking for stranded motorists. December 26, 2022. (New York State Police)

    Troopers in Buffalo assisted road clearing crews and checking for stranded motorists. December 26, 2022. (New York State Police)

    Troopers in Buffalo assisted road clearing crews and checking for stranded motorists. December 26, 2022. (New York State Police)

    HAMBURG, NY - DECEMBER 24: A loader clears roadways on December 24, 2022 in Hamburg, New York. The Buffalo suburb and surrounding area was hit hard by the winter storm Elliott with wind gusts over 70 miles per hour battering homes and businesses through out the holiday weekend. (John Normile)

Several feet of snow fell across many parts of the region, including at Buffalo International Airport, which measured nearly 52 inches of snow.

The airport was forced to shut down during and after the storm but was able to reopen on Wednesday. However, passengers are urged to call their airline before heading off to the airport to ensure a flight hasn't been delayed or canceled.

Holiday travel was snarled by the powerful blizzard and bomb cyclone as it moved across the country before and during the Christmas holiday. Southwest Airlines was particularly hard hit with cancellations and delays, and passengers have been stranded across the country since the storm began.

SOUTHWEST AIRLINES PASSENGERS CAN NOW FILE CLAIMS FOR REIMBURSEMENT DUE TO MASS FLIGHT CANCELLATIONS

'It's been a rough, rough week'

Bill Smith, a Buffalo resident of 35 years, tells FOX Weather's Robert Ray this blizzard is the worst winter weather event he's seen. Smith notes it took days to exit his home due to doors being blocked by snow.

Buffalo resident says 2022 blizzard worst winter storm he's seen

Bill Smith, a Buffalo resident of 35 years, tells FOX Weather's Robert Ray this blizzard is the worst winter weather event he's seen. Smith notes it took days to exit his home due to doors being blocked by snow. 

Bill Smith told Ray he's been a Buffalo resident for about 35 years, and he's never seen anything as bad as the blizzard that crippled the region nearly a week ago.

"It's been a rough, rough week," he said. "Staying in the house. Can't get out of the doors. We had to try and shovel out and everything, and we finally got out. This is my second day out."

Smith said when the storm started, people began to abandon their vehicles in the middle of the streets because driving was just too difficult, which is part of why many roads in the Buffalo area remain unplowed.

"What happened around here is people leave their cars in the middle of the street," he said. "And once that happens, (the plows) can't come down the streets. And people have been trying to help out. We come out here and start digging and stuff. And it's just, the snow is just too heavy. The snow is heavy."

