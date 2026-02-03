Search
Weather News
Published

Brief winter thaw to help with major melt of South's historic snow and ice

Temperatures this week will reach the 50s and 60s in the Southeast, providing much-needed relief for Mississippi and Tennessee, where tens of thousands of people are still without power.

By Hayley Vawter Source FOX Weather
The south is seeing a warm up of temperatures this week, helping to melt ice from a major winter storm more than a week ago. Temperatures will climb into the 50s and 60s toward the latter part of the week, helping to restore power across Tennessee and Mississippi. 

A short winter warm-up is set to help thaw out the south this week, helping to dig out the record snowfall and ice that fell more than a week ago.

The FOX Forecast Center said temperatures this week will reach the 50s and 60s in the Southeast, providing much-needed relief for Mississippi and Tennessee, where tens of thousands of people are still without power after the historic ice storm.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JANUARY 26: Detail view of a tree branch coated in ice on January 26, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JANUARY 26: Detail view of a tree branch coated in ice on January 26, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee.  

(Brett Carlsen / Getty Images)

The storm impacted more than 240 million people across 40 states, killing more than 80 people.

Nearly half an inch of ice was recorded in Nashville, with over an inch of ice in parts of Mississippi.

  • Oxford, Mississippi was battered by life-threatening ice from a massive nationwide storm on Jan. 25, leaving widespread damage—including major structural damage, fallen trees, and downed power lines—that continues to affect the area through the week.
    Oxford, Mississippi was battered by life-threatening ice from a massive nationwide storm on Jan. 25, leaving widespread damage—including major structural damage, fallen trees, and downed power lines—that continues to affect the area through the week. (FOX Weather/Brandy Campbell)

    Fallen branches and trees lay across roadways and utility lines during a winter storm on January 25, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee.  (Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

    Oxford, Mississippi was battered by life-threatening ice from a massive nationwide storm on Jan. 25, leaving widespread damage—including major structural damage, fallen trees, and downed power lines—that continues to affect the area through the week. (FOX Weather/Brandy Campbell)

    Oxford, Mississippi was battered by life-threatening ice from a massive nationwide storm on Jan. 25, leaving widespread damage—including major structural damage, fallen trees, and downed power lines—that continues to affect the area through the week. (FOX Weather/Brandy Campbell)

    Nashville was slammed by a major winter storm that produced damaging ice storm that has caused thousands of power outages and chaotic travel conditions across the Metro Area.  (Yuri Mamchur)

    Nashville was slammed by a major winter storm that produced damaging ice storm that has caused thousands of power outages and chaotic travel conditions across the Metro Area.  (Yuri Mamchur)

As of Tuesday, nearly 55,000 people were still without power across parts of both states, according to PowerOutage.US.

Mild air will pair up with some light to moderate rainfall and will additionally help melt remaining ice on Tuesday.

Rain for Georgia and the Carolinas on Tuesday and Wednesday will start to melt snow from the past weekend's nor'easter storm, which dropped historic snow across the region.

DURHAM, NC - FEBRUARY 13:  People walk down Main Street as a heavy snow returns on February 13, 2014 in Durham, North Carolina. Snow and icy conditions shut down most roads and business throughout central North Carolina on Thursday.  (Photo by Sara D. Davis/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, temperatures will drop slightly, with nighttime lows in the 20s.

By Thursday and into the weekend, temperatures will rebound into the 50s and 60s again across Arkansas, Alabama, Tennessee and Mississippi and the Carolinas. 

Thursday temperatures southeast
(FOX Weather)

 

Warmer temperatures could help power restoration efforts across Tennessee and Mississippi, as well as help with snow removal efforts from the weekend's nor'easter in North and South Carolina.

The FOX Forecast Center said North Carolina is unlikely to see significant snow melt until mid-next week, but rain will melt nearly all snow accumulation in South Carolina by Thursday. 

CPC 8-14 temperature outlook
(FOX Weather)

 

Looking ahead, the Climate Prediction Center’s 8 to 14 day outlook suggests that above-average temperatures are likely for most of the Southeast through mid-February.

