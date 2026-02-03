Brief winter thaw to help with major melt of South's historic snow and ice

A short winter warm-up is set to help thaw out the south this week, helping to dig out the record snowfall and ice that fell more than a week ago.

The FOX Forecast Center said temperatures this week will reach the 50s and 60s in the Southeast, providing much-needed relief for Mississippi and Tennessee, where tens of thousands of people are still without power after the historic ice storm.

HISTORIC WINTER STORM KILLS OVER 80, IMPACTS MILLIONS ACROSS MORE THAN 40 STATES

The storm impacted more than 240 million people across 40 states, killing more than 80 people.

Nearly half an inch of ice was recorded in Nashville, with over an inch of ice in parts of Mississippi.

FEBRUARY OUTLOOK: WEAKENING POLAR VORTEX TO EXTEND EXTREME COLD SPELL EVEN LONGER FOR MILLIONS IN EASTERN US

next Image 1 of 6

prev next Image 2 of 6

prev next Image 3 of 6

prev next Image 4 of 6

prev next Image 5 of 6

prev Image 6 of 6

As of Tuesday, nearly 55,000 people were still without power across parts of both states, according to PowerOutage.US.

Mild air will pair up with some light to moderate rainfall and will additionally help melt remaining ice on Tuesday.

Rain for Georgia and the Carolinas on Tuesday and Wednesday will start to melt snow from the past weekend's nor'easter storm, which dropped historic snow across the region.

MUST-SEE MOMENTS: HISTORIC NOR'EASTER SLAMS CAROLINA COAST AND SHATTERS SNOW RECORDS

On Wednesday, temperatures will drop slightly, with nighttime lows in the 20s.

By Thursday and into the weekend, temperatures will rebound into the 50s and 60s again across Arkansas, Alabama, Tennessee and Mississippi and the Carolinas.

Thursday temperatures southeast

(FOX Weather)



Warmer temperatures could help power restoration efforts across Tennessee and Mississippi, as well as help with snow removal efforts from the weekend's nor'easter in North and South Carolina.

The FOX Forecast Center said North Carolina is unlikely to see significant snow melt until mid-next week, but rain will melt nearly all snow accumulation in South Carolina by Thursday.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

CPC 8-14 temperature outlook

(FOX Weather)



Looking ahead, the Climate Prediction Center’s 8 to 14 day outlook suggests that above-average temperatures are likely for most of the Southeast through mid-February.