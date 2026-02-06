Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Weather News
Published

Threat for disruptive snow grows for Eastern Massachusetts as extreme cold grips the Northeast

Some locations, particularly around the North Shore region of Massachusetts and into coastal New Hampshire, could see between 5-8 inches of snow, with up to 10 inches possible through Saturday.

By Hayley Vawter Source FOX Weather
The snow forecast for Boston and other parts of eastern Massachusetts is rising as a clipper system takes aim at the Northeast this weekend, driving in another blast of arctic air. Boston could see between 3-5 inches of snow, with Massachusetts' North Shore possibly seeing 6+ inches by Saturday afternoon. 

Boston seeing increased snow chances as clipper system pushes into Northeast

The snow forecast for Boston and other parts of eastern Massachusetts is rising as a clipper system takes aim at the Northeast this weekend, driving in another blast of arctic air. Boston could see between 3-5 inches of snow, with Massachusetts' North Shore possibly seeing 6+ inches by Saturday afternoon. 

BOSTON– Boston is likely to receive several inches of snow this weekend as a fast-moving clipper system pushes another round of extreme frigid temperatures into the Northeast

Snow is already falling across Pennsylvania and the Mid-Atlantic on Friday as the storm pushes into the Northeast. 

This sweeping system will usher in light to moderate snow showers and strong gusty winds, the FOX Forecast Center said. 

A pedestrian passes snow-covered vehicles following a winter storm in Boston, Massachusetts, US, on Monday, Jan. 26, 2026.

A pedestrian passes snow-covered vehicles following a winter storm in Boston, Massachusetts, US, on Monday, Jan. 26, 2026. 

(Mel Musto/Bloomberg / Getty Images)

Much of southern New England is under Winter Weather alerts through early Sunday. A Winter Storm Watch is in place for the North Shore of Massachusetts, just north of Boston. 

Eastern Massachusetts is forecast to be right in the bullseye for impacts from this storm, with at least 3 inches of snow expected for parts of the state.

WINTER STORM WARNING EXPLAINED: WHAT DOES IT MEAN AND WHEN IS IT ISSUED?

Northeast snow forecast.
(FOX Weather)

 

Some locations, particularly around the North Shore region of Massachusetts and into coastal New Hampshire, could see between 5-8 inches of snow, with up to 10 inches possible through Saturday. 

Most other areas of the Northeast and New England will see 1-3 inches of snow through the weekend. 

Additional snow accumulations will fall on top of any previous snow from the Jan. 25 snowstorm, which buried Boston in 23.3 inches of snow. 

HISTORIC WINTER STORM KILLS OVER 80, IMPACTS MILLIONS ACROSS MORE THAN 40 STATES

  • BOSTON, MA - January 26: Snow banks in front of Boston City Hall on January 26, 2026.
    Image 1 of 5

    BOSTON, MA - January 26: Snow banks in front of Boston City Hall on January 26, 2026.  (David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe )

  • A resident clears snow surrounding a vehicle in Somerville, Massachusetts, US, on Monday, Jan. 26, 2026.
    Image 2 of 5

    A resident clears snow surrounding a vehicle in Somerville, Massachusetts, US, on Monday, Jan. 26, 2026.  (Mel Musto/Bloomberg)

  • BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 26: A person clears a driveway with a snowblower following a major storm on January 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts
    Image 3 of 5

    BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 26: A person clears a driveway with a snowblower following a major storm on January 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Scott Eisen)

  • BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 25: People walk on the frozen Frog Pond in the Boston Public Garden during heavy snow on January 25, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts.
    Image 4 of 5

    BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 25: People walk on the frozen Frog Pond in the Boston Public Garden during heavy snow on January 25, 2026 in Boston (Scott Eisen/)

  • BOSTON, MA - January 29: Commuters board an MBTA bus on January 29, 2026, climbing over snow piled along the curb after storms earlier in the week dumped heavy snowfall across the region.
    Image 5 of 5

    BOSTON, MA - January 29: Commuters board an MBTA bus on January 29, 2026, climbing over snow piled along the curb after storms earlier in the week dumped heavy snowfall across the region.  (Erin Clark/The Boston Globe)

An arctic front will reach the Northeast overnight Friday, and by the time the sun rises on Saturday, light snow will be ongoing in the New York City Metro and Hudson Valley, headed toward eastern Massachusetts and Maine

As the morning progresses, a band of heavier snow may develop along the front itself as it moves across Vermont, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island.

Winter weather alerts.
(FOX Weather)

 

The FOX Forecast Center said as a new area of low pressure develops offshore, an area of converging winds will set up west of the low pressure. This is known as an "inverted trough" and it'll extend back toward eastern Massachusetts. 

The peak of the snow will occur during the afternoon as the inverted trough meets up with the arctic front moving in from the west. 

AIRPORT GROUND STOPS VS. GROUND DELAYS: WHAT ARE THEY AND HOW DO THEY HAPPEN?

Snow will begin to wrap up by 6 p.m. on Saturday, as the arctic front pushes bands of snow back over the ocean

At that point, however, the winds become the more serious concern. 

Sunday wind chill forecast
(FOX Weather)

 

Gusts in excess of 40 mph will be common Saturday night and may cause areas of blowing snow which would temporarily reduce visibility and lead to dangerous driving conditions.

Combined with the arctic temperatures gripping the region, wind chills below zero will be expected. 

By the time the sun rises on Sunday, temperatures could feel as low as -25, according to the FOX Forecast Center. 

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Cold weather alerts
(FOX Weather)

 

Cold Weather Alerts have been issued for millions from the Outer banks into far-reaching Maine. 

The most severe cold weather alert, Extreme Cold Warnings, have been issued for over 43 million Americans, including in New York City, Philadelphia and the entire state of Connecticut.

Temperatures are expected to return to near average by mid next week.

Tags
Loading...