Threat for disruptive snow grows for Eastern Massachusetts as extreme cold grips the Northeast

BOSTON– Boston is likely to receive several inches of snow this weekend as a fast-moving clipper system pushes another round of extreme frigid temperatures into the Northeast.

Snow is already falling across Pennsylvania and the Mid-Atlantic on Friday as the storm pushes into the Northeast.

This sweeping system will usher in light to moderate snow showers and strong gusty winds, the FOX Forecast Center said.

Much of southern New England is under Winter Weather alerts through early Sunday. A Winter Storm Watch is in place for the North Shore of Massachusetts, just north of Boston.

Eastern Massachusetts is forecast to be right in the bullseye for impacts from this storm, with at least 3 inches of snow expected for parts of the state.

Northeast snow forecast.

Some locations, particularly around the North Shore region of Massachusetts and into coastal New Hampshire, could see between 5-8 inches of snow, with up to 10 inches possible through Saturday.

Most other areas of the Northeast and New England will see 1-3 inches of snow through the weekend.

Additional snow accumulations will fall on top of any previous snow from the Jan. 25 snowstorm, which buried Boston in 23.3 inches of snow.

An arctic front will reach the Northeast overnight Friday, and by the time the sun rises on Saturday, light snow will be ongoing in the New York City Metro and Hudson Valley, headed toward eastern Massachusetts and Maine.

As the morning progresses, a band of heavier snow may develop along the front itself as it moves across Vermont, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island.

Winter weather alerts.

The FOX Forecast Center said as a new area of low pressure develops offshore, an area of converging winds will set up west of the low pressure. This is known as an "inverted trough" and it'll extend back toward eastern Massachusetts.

The peak of the snow will occur during the afternoon as the inverted trough meets up with the arctic front moving in from the west.

Snow will begin to wrap up by 6 p.m. on Saturday, as the arctic front pushes bands of snow back over the ocean.

At that point, however, the winds become the more serious concern.

Sunday wind chill forecast

Gusts in excess of 40 mph will be common Saturday night and may cause areas of blowing snow which would temporarily reduce visibility and lead to dangerous driving conditions.

Combined with the arctic temperatures gripping the region, wind chills below zero will be expected.

By the time the sun rises on Sunday, temperatures could feel as low as -25, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

Cold weather alerts

Cold Weather Alerts have been issued for millions from the Outer banks into far-reaching Maine.

The most severe cold weather alert, Extreme Cold Warnings, have been issued for over 43 million Americans, including in New York City, Philadelphia and the entire state of Connecticut.

Temperatures are expected to return to near average by mid next week.