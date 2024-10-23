Nearly 20-mile stretch of North Carolina's iconic Blue Ridge Parkway reopens for first time since Helene

BLOWING ROCK, N.C. – A nearly 20-mile stretch of the iconic Blue Ridge Parkway has been reopened in parts of North Carolina for the first time since the region was devastated by Hurricane Helene back in September.

The National Park Service (NPS) made the announcement on Wednesday morning and said the stretch of roadway from milepost 285.5 at Bamboo Gap to milepost 305 near Beacon Heights in the Blowing Rock area is now the first section of the Blue Ridge Parkway to reopen in North Carolina since the historic storm.

"We realize how critical the Parkway is for our region," Blue Ridge Parkway Superintendent Tracy Swartout said in a statement. "While much work remains, we are prioritizing our efforts in less-damaged areas that have the most impact for community connectivity, and that we are able to reopen safely."

Swartout said additional sections of the Blue Ridge Parkway are anticipated to be reopened in adjoining communities "soon."

The opened section of the Blue Ridge Parkway now provides improved transportation links while nearby communities address the ongoing storm recovery efforts on other local roads.

There are restrictions in place, however.

The NPS said commercial vehicles are prohibited due to the narrow, two-lane road that is filled with shifting grades, curves and limited sight differences.

There are also no truck lanes, runaway truck ramps or places for large commercial vehicles to slow down and pull over.

Commercial vehicles that violate those restrictions will be subject to a citation and a fine of up to $5,000.

Areas that are now opened to visitors include Bass Lakes, the Moses Cone Manor House parking and carriage trails and the Price Lake Picnic Area.

Some areas remain closed, however, including the interior of the Moses Cone Manor House and Carriage Barn restrooms, the Boone Fork Trail and the Price Park Campground.

Visitors are urged to use extra caution and remain vigilant, and closed facilities should be anticipated along the 20-mile stretch.

Deadly Hurricane Helene caused catastrophic destruction across the region in September and dropped about four months' worth of rain in only three days in some areas.

That led to historic flooding that completely wiped out roads in the region, including sections of the Blue Ridge Parkway. The iconic road was also shut down in Virginia, but a 200-mile stretch was reopened in mid-October.