Helene ruins fall leaf-peeping season for most of western North Carolina

ASHEVILLE, N.C. – Many popular leaf-peeping spots in Great Smoky Mountain National Park and the Blue Ridge Parkway won’t be open this fall after Hurricane Helene's historic flooding washed out roads and closed parkways.

The fall foliage peaks in western North Carolina and Tennessee between late October and early November. Businesses and communities in these regions rely on tourism dollars from visitors hoping to spot the fall colors.

Chimney Rock, North Carolina, Mayor Peter O’Leary said this year’s leaf-peeping season is essentially canceled.

"Our economy is virtually stopped. It's at zero," O'Leary said. "The leaf season that a lot of us count on to get through the winter will not happen for us as far as from a business standpoint. Economically, we're all devastated and starting from zero."

Parts of Great Smoky Mountain National Park are under repair or closed as staff work to determine how to restore access to Balsam Mountain, Cataloochee and Big Creek areas. The Foothills Parkway East and Lakeview Drive are closed.

According to the National Park Service, Cataloochee Valley saw the most significant impacts from Hurricane Helene when flooding washed out several roads, impacted all trails and washed away footlog bridges.

Blue Ridge Parkway between milepost 198.4 on Turkey Ridge Road in Virginia and milepost 469 near Cherokee, North Carolina, remains closed, according to the NPS.

"The damage left behind by the storm has created dangerous conditions, some of which are not immediately visible from the road itself," Blue Ridge Parkway Superintendent Tracy Swartout said. "We thank the public for their cooperation in respecting closures for their safety and to allow crews to complete their work."

On Oct. 11, nearly 200 miles of the parkway reopened – between milepost 0 at Shenandoah National Park and milepost 198.4 – for the first time after Helene.

There is no timeline for reopening the parkway in North Carolina as emergency stabilization efforts and damage assessments continue. Once evaluations are completed, the National Park Service can project timelines and costs for the restoration of North Carolina.

What parts of North Carolina are open for leaf peeping?

Part of the challenge for fall foliage viewing is getting there.

"Some roads are closed because they're too damaged and dangerous to travel. There are other roads that still need to be reserved for essential traffic, light utility vehicles, construction equipment and supply trucks," Gov. Roy Cooper said.

Helene caused substantial damage on Interstate 40, which remained closed between North Carolina and Tennessee. Interstate 26 is closed in both directions near the Tennessee state line.

"Visitors should call their travel provider to confirm alternative travel plans, including reservations with lodging providers, and heed the guidance from local officials," according to Visit North Carolina. "If you cannot reach your travel provider, you should consider them to be unavailable and reschedule your trip after confirming they are open and ready to welcome visitors."

There are less-impacted areas in far western North Carolina.

"Some parts of the area are open and ready to welcome visitors, which is critical for the revival of western North Carolina's economy," Cooper said. "So if you're considering a visit to the area, consult DriveNC.gov for open roads and reach out to the community and the businesses you want to visit to see if they are welcoming visitors back yet in the immediate aftermath of the storm."

These open places include the Murphy area in Cherokee County, the Hayesville area in Clay County, Robbinsville in Graham County, Cashiers, Dillsboro and Sylva in Jackson County, Franklin and Highlands in Macon County and Bryson City in Swain County.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation has a map updated daily of the areas tourists are asked to avoid and open parts of the state.