National Hurricane Center flags first area to watch of 2025 in Atlantic

MIAMI – The official start of the Atlantic Ocean's hurricane season doesn’t occur until June 1, but forecasters with the National Hurricane Center are keeping their eyes on an area of low pressure swirling in the ocean.

2025 ATLANTIC HURRICANE SEASON GUIDE: HERE'S WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT THE TROPICS THIS YEAR

The NHC said the non-tropical area of low pressure is currently located about 700 miles northeast of the northern Leeward Islands and is producing gale-force winds amid a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

5 THINGS BRYAN NORCROSS IS WATCHING FOR THE 2025 HURRICANE SEASON

Forecasters said they aren’t expecting the low-pressure system to further develop as it moves off to the north and northwest into an environment of strong upper-level winds and dry air through Monday night and into Tuesday.

The NHC is giving the system a low chance of development over the next several days.