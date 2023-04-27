2 children hospitalized after lightning strike in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas – Two children were sent to the hospital on Wednesday night after a lightning strike outside their far south Fort Worth home.

The children were playing in the front yard of their Texas home on Iron Ridge Drive when a nearby tree was hit by lightning during Wednesday's storms.

The boys, whose ages have not been released, were close enough to the tree that they each suffered an electrical charge that knocked them to the ground.

Both were rushed to the hospital.

The boys were listed in critical condition because of what the fire department called the "mechanism" of the injury.

One neighbor tells FOX 4 Dallas it hadn't even started to rain when the lightning strike occurred.

The neighbor then ran to the boys until paramedics arrived.

"The whole neighborhood basically was out here; the boys was laying on top of each other. They moved them off from on top of each other," the neighbor said. "The ground was dark you could see where the lightning hit the ground. They were breathing, [it was a] few minutes, wasn't long before the ambulance showed up."

The boys' neighbor says as of last night, they were awake but in excruciating pain.