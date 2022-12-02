184 cities register among top 10 coldest Novembers on record

After warm summers and a relatively warm start to fall for many, November turned a corner and ranked among the top 10 coolest on record for 184 cities around the nation.

Of those, 11 cities ranked as their coldest November -- all in the Intermountain West. Elko, Nevada, Great Falls, Montana, Jackson, Wyoming and the aptly named Chilly, Idaho, all set records, according to FOX Weather Senior Data Specialist Shane Brown.

Olympia, Washington (3rd), Spokane, Washington (4th), Pocatello, Idaho (5th), Seattle (6th) and Sacramento, California (9th) were among the other 173 towns finishing November among their top 10 coolest.

With the balance of a warm October, no city registered their coldest Meteorological Autumn, which spans from Sept. 1 to Nov. 30. Just 22 spots ranked in the top 10, including Jackson, Wyoming at 3rd, Greensboro, Alabama at 6th and Santa Fe, New Mexico at 10th.

Florida brought the heat in November

It's always warm in Florida, but November went next level.

Several Florida towns set their top 10 warmest November records, including Miami (2nd), Fort Myers (3rd), Vero Beach (4th) and Orlando and Daytona Beach (both 6th).

New England felt the warmth as well, with Nantucket, Massachusetts ranking their warmest November. Portland, Maine hit their 5th warmest, while Boston ranked 7th and Newark ranked 8th.

Many of those same cities ranked in their top 10 warmest Meteorological Autumn, with Miami at 2nd once again and Fort Myers, Florida at No. 4 and Orlando at No. 8. But thanks to a warm start, some cities like Seattle made the warm autumn list (No. 9) despite making the cool November list (No. 6),

Salt Lake City (4th), Syracuse, New York (9th), Los Angeles (9th) and New York City (10th) were also among those that made the list.

Who had a soggy November?

Hardin, Montana was the only city in the database that had its wettest November, though Buffalo (3rd), Tampa (6th), Miami (7th), Dallas (7th) and Duluth, Minnesota (8th) were among the 97 locations on the top 10 list. Buffalo's precipitation was mostly snow as they had their epic Lake-Effect snow in the middle of the month.

For all of Meteorological Autumn, Orlando had its wettest September-through-November period, thanks in part to Hurricanes Ian and Nicole. Tampa (7th), Melbourne, Florida (9th) and Daytona Beach (9th) made the list.

Eleven locations tied their driest November on record with no measurable rainfall -- including Yuma and Tucson in Arizona.

For all of Meteorological Autumn, Yuma again tied its driest while Rapid City, South Dakota (4th), Detroit (5th), Indianapolis (6th), Omaha, Nebraska (8th) and Minneapolis (10th) reached into their top 10 list.

A December Dichotomy

As we advance into December, NOAA predicts a split nation with cooler-than-average temperatures favored across the North and warmer-than-average temperatures likely across the South.

Long-range forecasts indicate the West will be wet, while drier weather is likely in the Midwest and far Southeast.