Watch: Kanlaon Volcano erupts, sends massive black plumes more than 6,500 feet into the air over Philippines

The Kanlaon Volcano on the island of Negros in the Philippines, erupted on Thursday, sending plumes of ash into the air.

The dramatic eruption occurred at 4:38 p.m. local time and lasted about two minutes based on seismic record.

WATCH: HAWAII'S KĪLAUEA VOLCANO ERUPTS, SENDING RAGING LAVA FOUNTAIN 1,500 FEET INTO THE AIR

A timelapse video shared by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS-DOST) showed the event generating large dark grey smoke that rose over 6,500 feet above the crater before it drifted southwest.

According to the PHIVOLCS-DOST, the pyroclastic density currents, which are hot, fast-moving mixtures of volcanic particles and gas, descended the southern and southeastern upper slopes of the mountain. This happened within over a half a mile of the summit crater.

An Alert Level 2 remains in place over Kanlaon Volcano and entry into the 2.5-mile radius Permanent Danger Zone is strictly prohibited.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Also known as Mount Kanlaon, the Kanlaon Volcano is the most active andesitic stratovolcano and highest mountain on Negros.

The volcano has erupted 40 times since 1819, typically causing small to moderate sized eruptions that produce ashfalls around the volcano.