Watch: Volcanic eruption of Philippines' Kanlaon shoots massive column of ash 3 miles into sky

CANLAON CITY, Philippines – The summit of the Kanlaon volcano in the Philippines experienced an eruption Monday, resulting in a massive column of ash shooting over 3 miles into the sky, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.

Footage released by PHIVOLCS-DOST shows the moment of the eruption shortly before 7 p.m. local time near Canlaon City. The eruption lasted for six minutes according to the seismic record and was preceded by a relatively strong earthquake.

Over 700 people were evacuated as the regional alert level for the volcano was raised to a Level 2 by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, noting increasing unrest.

Reports of coarse ash fall and sulfurous odors have also been reported in communities on the western slopes of the volcano. Only two weak volcanic earthquakes have been recorded.