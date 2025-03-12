Watch: Cat lost wandering rubble of California wildfire for 2 months reunited with owner in viral video

PALISADES, Calif. - An 82-year-old Los Angeles woman who lost her home during the Palisades Wildfire in early January was just reunited with her beloved cat, who had been missing for two months, and she feared had died in the blaze.

The heartwarming reunion when Katherine Kiefer finally held her feline companion Aggie was captured by Kiefer's daughter on social media and went viral on TikTok, garnering over 1 million views. The elder Kiefer could be seen crying, overcome with joy.

"I feel really, really lucky, I didn't think I'd ever see her again," Kiefer told FOX 11 Los Angeles.

The 5-year-old Mainecoon was found by animal control last Friday burned, malnourished and living off the rubble since the deadly fire tore through the neighborhood on Jan. 7.

"She really means… I don't want to say everything, but that's the only word that comes to mind," said Kiefer.

Animal control was able to reunite Kiefer with Aggie thanks to the cat's microchip.

Aggie has received several blood transfusions but in the video looks to be recovering well, appearing very lively.

Kiefer's family spent weeks searching for Aggie when they were finally able to return to their burned-out house.

"I just didn't think I'd get past losing her," Kiefer said. "I felt so worried about her thinking we'd abandoned her, I just didn't know how to cope with that."

Kiefer said she's thankful to have her feline companion back with her and on the road to recovery.

"That cat really does have nine lives," she said. "Just don't give up hope, don't underestimate cats."

According to CAL Fire, the deadly Palisades Fire burned more than 23,000 acres and destroyed almost 6,000 structures.