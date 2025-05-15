Search
FOX Weather Quiz Time: How's your hurricane vocabulary?

Are you a weather trivia wiz? Find out with these five questions.

By Aaron Barker Source FOX Weather

It's FOX Weather Quiz Time! Hurricane season officially started in the Eastern Pacific Ocean this week. The season officially starts in the Atlantic on June 1. 

See how much you know about common hurricane terms with this five-question quiz. Click here to get started.

Be sure to jot down how many you get correct so you'll know how you rank at the end.

Need a hint? You'll find the answer to one of the questions in the video below.

Good luck!

What are the dangers of storm surge and how high can waters reach? FOX Weather Hurricane Specialist Bryan Norcross explains. 

Storm surge explained by FOX Weather Hurricane Specialist Bryan Norcross

