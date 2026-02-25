Watch: New York State Trooper hit by driver blinded by sun's glare, narrowly escaping death

DUANE, N.Y. – A New York State Police officer nearly escaped death on Feb. 13 after a vehicle crashed into her and her patrol cruiser.

Trooper Bailey Martin and another officer were responding to a property damage accident in Duane, NY at the intersection of State Route 458 and State Route 30.

DEATH TOLL RISES TO 5 IN 30+ CAR COLORADO HIGHWAY PILEUP AMID VICIOUS WINDS

According to a press release from the New York State Police (NYSP), two state police vehicles with their emergency lights on were positioned at the intersection.

While the troopers were on the scene, a Dodge Durango came speeding down the road and struck her.

Officials said the driver failed to stop due to sunlight impairing his vision.

Body camera footage released by the New York State Police shows the vehicle slamming into Trooper Martin and knocking her to the ground.

She struggled to stand up and was helped by a fellow officer, while the passengers in the Dodge Durango exited the car.

Trooper Martin and the occupants of the Dodge Durango were evaluated at the scene by responding EMS personnel.

HISTORIC WINTER STORM CHARGES ACROSS THE US, CAUSES SEVERAL MULTI-VEHICLE PILEUPS AMID DANGEROUS SNOW AND ICE

The occupants of the Dodge Durango sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Trooper Martin was transported to Alice Hyde Medical Center for further evaluation. She sustained non-life-threatening injuries as well and has since returned to duty.

According to New York State Law, all drivers must take precautions, including slowing down and moving over, to avoid a crash when any vehicle is stopped along the roadway.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

New York implemented the Move Over Law in 2010 to prevent collisions with emergency vehicles that were stopped on the roadway.

Since the law was enacted, it has prevented numerous tragedies involving individuals being killed outside disabled vehicles.