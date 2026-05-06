Watch: Florida police officer buys a pair of boots for a dog struggling to walk on hot pavement

A police officer in Daytona Beach, Florida, bought a pair of protective boots on Saturday for a dog that was struggling to walk on the hot pavement.

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While on patrol, an officer from the Daytona Beach Police Department (DBPD) met a man and his dog, Brew, who appeared to be having difficulty walking on the scorching pavement.

At the time, temperatures in South Florida ranged from a high of 84 degrees to a low of 68 degrees.

Bodycam footage released by the department shows the officer greeting the dog on the sidewalk.

"He’s in pain," the officer told the owner.

"He is in pain, so it’s going to be a slow trek," the owner replied.

The officer then told the owner he was going to return to the station to grab some dog food.

When he came back, he brought a pair of protective boots that he purchased with his own money, along with a DBPD animal care package filled with donated treats and toys for Brew.

"Moments like these remind us that our mission goes beyond enforcement; we’re here to look out for everyone in our community, no matter how many legs they have," the DBPD said in a social media post.

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According to the American Kennel Club, scorching surfaces above 85 degrees can be dangerous for pets. The organization recommends using dog shoes or all-terrain boots to help protect pets during hot weather.